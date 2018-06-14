FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: Russia gears up for the extravaganza

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Updates: The 21st FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. The tournament, often seen as the only sporting event that could challenge Olympics in terms of popularity, will be held across 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia. While there will be three matches every day until the end of the group stage, Day 1 of the tournament sees only one match. It will be played between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia but before that comes the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will feature Will Smith and Nicky Jam, who feature in this season’s World Cup anthem. It will also include British pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina. Brazilian great Ronaldo, who won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 will also be there.
A long-time Kremlin critic lambasted Robbie Williams for deciding to sing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday, while a campaign group offered to brief the British pop star on Russia's human rights record.
British businessman Bill Browder, who accuses President Vladimir Putin of conducting a personal vendetta against him, took to Twitter to question why Williams was performing while Russia was under western sanctions.
"There's lots of ways to make money @robbiewilliams, but selling your soul to a dictator shouldn't be one of them. Shame on you," Browder wrote. Russia is keen to use the soccer tournament to signal that despite the sanctions, imposed over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and role in a rebellion in eastern Ukraine, it remains a top player on the global stage.
The singer's PR team declined comment. However, Williams, who has previously sung at private parties organised by wealthy Russians, told Reuters he liked visiting the country and performing at the opening ceremony was an honour.
Julen Lopetegui revitalized Spain after their 2014 debacle in Brazil, La Roja came into the tournament as favourites, everything was hunky-dory and then Real Madrid dropped a bombshell announcement of signing Lopetegui as their new manager two days before the start of the World Cup. The Spanish FA were left with a red face (note the pun) and acted accordingly. They fired Lopetegui the very next day and former Spanish centre-back Fernando Hierro was appointed as his replacement. And now Real Madrid have officially presented Lopetegui as their new boss.
The Adidas Telstar 18 is the official match ball for Russia 2018. The World Cup balls are considered an integral part of each tournament and it is also the reason for a lit of frustrated grumbles from the players. The goalkeepers aren't particularly happy with this one because of it apparently being too flighty and difficult to hold. It does look good though.
The buildup to the World Cup is often as intriguing as the tournament itself. The despair and disappointment of losses, which is what all teams but one suffer in the World Cup, sets in once the tournament starts but before that, the venue is nothing but a place teeming with cultures from across the world and hope.
You may not know much about Saudi Arabia or Russia, which really is no surprise. So the folks at Sony were kind enough to send some interesting trivia around the two teams.
1) Among the 32 teams that will be competing at this year competition, the two nations, Russia and Saudi Arabia, in Group A are the teams with the lowest rankings. Russia is ranked 70 in the world while Saudi Arabia is three rankings above them at 67. They are the minnows coming into the Finals, but one shouldn’t underestimate them considering the talent they possess.
2) Double blast at World Cup - Anton Miranchuk & Aleksey Miranchuk is the only twin present at this edition of the tournament. Both play for Lokomotiv Moscow. They managed to turn around the club’s fortune by lifting the title as the young 22 year old twins were instrumental in the club’s success. The fans would hope that the Miranchuks do something similar for their national team as well at this year’s finals.
3) Saudi Arabia is one of the most successful football teams in Asia. They have won the Asian Championship 3 times and has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times, the first of which was in 1994.
4) Among the qualified teams for the World Cup, interestingly the Saudi Arabian squad are the shortest with an average height of 176.2. The Russian squad on the other hand have an average height of 184.3. The Arabs would like to keep it short and sweet in Russia.
5) The average age of the Saudi Arabian squad is 28.7, while that of the Russian side is 28.1. Both the teams have a good mix of experience and youth which is ideal for any international team. It is now upto players how they use it to their advantage.
6) History: Ten appearances at the World Cup finals but have not progressed from the group stage since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Best finish - as Soviet Union - remains fourth in 1966.
7) Russia’s claim to glory moment came in 1994 World Cup USA when Oleg Salenko, their striker made history by thumping in five goals against Cameroon thus becoming the first and only player to achieve such a feat in a world cup match.
8) No goalkeeper in World Cup history has conceded more goals than Mohamed Al-Deayea, who conceded 25 goals over four World Cups from 1994 to 2006.
After an opening ceremony, which we expect to be quite a spectacle, the World Cup kicks off with an exciting match between.......two of the lowest ranked teams in the tournament. Russia (ranked 70) and Saudi Arabia (ranked 67) play each other for only the second time in their history. The last time this match happened was an international friendly in 1993.
Egypt coach Hector Cuper says that he is nearly 100 percent sure that Mohamed Salah will be playing Egypt's opening match against Uruguay tomorrow. Cupper said that officials are still observing Salah but it looks like he is own the road to completely recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained while playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final.
The tentative time for the Opening ceremony to start is around 6.30 PM IST but the details of the entire running order are embargoed until the start of the ceremony itself. What we can tell you is that you will see Will Smith and Nicky Jam belting out the World Cup anthem for this year. In case you haven't heard it yet, don't worry, you haven't missed anything. In fact, I recommend muting your TV when it is playing. If you are following the opening ceremony through this humble blog and you do want to check it out, here you go. Click at your own peril.
British pop star Robbie Williams will be there which is quite interesting considering that just two years ago the Russian media were calling for his blood for his Party Like A Russian. Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will also be there and finally, the original Ronaldo, the legend of Brazil, scourge of defenders for most of the 90's and the noughties, winner of no less than two World Cups - the list of accolades is practically endless. Do stick around as we countdown to the opening ceremony and hope that either of the celebrities do something akin to what Diana Ross did in the 1994 World Cup.
Russia is ready for World Cup! So are we. But before the World Cup officially starts, there will be an opening ceremony in Moscow. 32 teams will be participating in the World and for the next 32 days, Russia will host them. 64 games in 11 cities. It all begins today!