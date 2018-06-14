FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: Russia gears up for the extravaganza

Acquaint yourself with the teams

You may not know much about Saudi Arabia or Russia, which really is no surprise. So the folks at Sony were kind enough to send some interesting trivia around the two teams.

1) Among the 32 teams that will be competing at this year competition, the two nations, Russia and Saudi Arabia, in Group A are the teams with the lowest rankings. Russia is ranked 70 in the world while Saudi Arabia is three rankings above them at 67. They are the minnows coming into the Finals, but one shouldn’t underestimate them considering the talent they possess.

2) Double blast at World Cup - Anton Miranchuk & Aleksey Miranchuk is the only twin present at this edition of the tournament. Both play for Lokomotiv Moscow. They managed to turn around the club’s fortune by lifting the title as the young 22 year old twins were instrumental in the club’s success. The fans would hope that the Miranchuks do something similar for their national team as well at this year’s finals.

3) Saudi Arabia is one of the most successful football teams in Asia. They have won the Asian Championship 3 times and has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times, the first of which was in 1994.

4) Among the qualified teams for the World Cup, interestingly the Saudi Arabian squad are the shortest with an average height of 176.2. The Russian squad on the other hand have an average height of 184.3. The Arabs would like to keep it short and sweet in Russia.

5) The average age of the Saudi Arabian squad is 28.7, while that of the Russian side is 28.1. Both the teams have a good mix of experience and youth which is ideal for any international team. It is now upto players how they use it to their advantage.

6) History: Ten appearances at the World Cup finals but have not progressed from the group stage since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Best finish - as Soviet Union - remains fourth in 1966.

7) Russia’s claim to glory moment came in 1994 World Cup USA when Oleg Salenko, their striker made history by thumping in five goals against Cameroon thus becoming the first and only player to achieve such a feat in a world cup match.

8) No goalkeeper in World Cup history has conceded more goals than Mohamed Al-Deayea, who conceded 25 goals over four World Cups from 1994 to 2006.