FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Portugal vs Spain Live Score Live Streaming: When and where to watch Portugal vs Spain TV Channel in India

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Portugal to take on Spain. (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Portugal to take on Spain. (Source: Reuters)

Outside favourites of the tournament, Portugal will kickstart their FIFA World Cup campaign with a titanic battle against Spain, on Friday. While Portugal will be brimming with confidence, Spain has a lot to ponder about after the sensational sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. However, captain Sergio Ramos has thrown his weight behind new Spain head coach Fernando Hierro and backed him to succeed. “There are few people more qualified than Fernando Hierro to cover for Lopetegui’s departure. He is one of the most perfect candidates to cover this post, and I hope that this will be a squad that has the same dreams and ambitions as before and that it will not affect us in any way,” Ramos said. With such high stakes, this match promises to be a mouth-watering encounter as both the teams will aim to register their first win in the tournament and secure 3 points.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match will take place on Friday, June 15, 2018. It is the fourth match of the tournament.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match will take place at Fisht Stadium Stadium in Sochi.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd