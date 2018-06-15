FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Morocco vs Iran Live Score Live Streaming: When and where to watch Morocco vs Iran TV Channel in India

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Morocco to take on Iran. (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Morocco to take on Iran. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Morocco vs Iran Football Live Score Streaming: Morocco will start off their FIFA World Cup campaign with their first match of the competition against Iran, on Friday. Morocco will be a part of the event after nearly two decades. Iran, on the other hand, will be looking to kickstart their campaign on the front foot. However, both the sides will be sweating over injuries and suspensions of certain key players. While Morocco will be without the services of the suspended Saeid Ezatolahi, Iran will are yet to ascertain whether Mehdi Taremi and Askhan Dejagah are fit to play.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match will take place on Friday, June 15, 2018. It is the third match of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match will take place at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran will kick off at 8 pm IST on Friday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Morocco vs Iran match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

