FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule, Venue, Match Timings in IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule: 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Russia and the month-long tournament will see 32 nations from across the world taking on each other in football’s biggest tournament. The defending champions Germany will hope to clinch the trophy once again but are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of England, France, Argentina and Spain, who will be eager to give a tough fight this year. Croatia and Belgium could also be the dark horses this year, as they pack a tremendous squad, that can surprise and shock several big teams. (When does FIFA World Cup 2018 start?)

There will be 64 matches in total, with the hosts Russia kicking off the competition against Saudi Arabia. The semi-finals will take place on July 11 and July 12, with the final to take place on July 15. The 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups, consisting of four teams each. The two top teams from all the groups will make it to the Round of 16.

Here’s what the groups look like:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Here’s the full Football World Cup 2018 fixture schedule:

June 14, 2018, Thursday:

Russia vs Saudi Arabia – 2030 hrs

June 15, 2018, Friday

Egypt vs Uruguay – 1730 hrs

Morocco vs Iran – 2030 hrs

Portugal vs Spain – 2330 hrs

June 16, 2018, Saturday

France vs Australia – 1530 hrs

Argentina vs Iceland – 1830 hrs

Peru vs Denmark – 2130 hrs

Croatia vs Nigeria – 0030 hrs

June 17, 2018, Sunday

Costa Rica vs Serbia – 1730 hrs

Germany vs Mexico – 2030 hrs

Brazil vs Switzerland 2330 hrs

June 18, 2018, Monday

Sweden vs South Korea – 1730 hrs

Belgium vs Panama – 2030 hrs

Tunisia vs England – 2330 hrs

June 19, 2018, Tuesday

Poland vs Senegal – 1730 hrs

Colombia vs Japan 2030 hrs

Russia vs Egypt 2330 hrs

June 20, 2018, Wednesday

Portugal vs Morocco – 1730 hrs

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 2030 hrs

Iran vs Spain 2330 hrs

June 21, 2018, Thursday

France vs Peru – 1730 hrs

Denmark vs Australia – 1630 hrs

Argentina vs Croatia – 2330 hrs

June 22, 2018, Friday

Brazil vs Costa Rica – 1730 hrs

Nigeria vs Iceland – 2030 hrs

Serbia vs Switzerland – 1630 hrs

June 23, 2018, Saturday

Belgium vs Tunisia – 1730 hrs

Germany vs Sweden – 2030 hrs

South Korea vs Mexico – 2330 hrs

June 24, 2018, Sunday

England vs Panama – 1730 hrs

Japan vs Senegal – 2030 hrs

Poland vs Colombia – 2330 hrs

June 25, 2018, Monday

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt – 1930 hrs

Uruguay vs Russia – 1930 hrs

Iran vs Portugal – 2330 hrs

Spain vs Morocco – 2330 hrs

June 26, 2018, Tuesday

Australia vs Peru – 1930 hrs

Denmark vs France – 1930 hrs

Nigeria vs Argentina – 2330 hrs

Iceland vs Croatia – 2330 hrs

June 27, 2018, Wednesday

South Korea vs Germany -1930 hrs

Mexico vs Sweden – 1930 hrs

Serbia vs Brazil – 2330 hrs

Switzerland vs Costa Rica – 2330 hrs

June 28, 2018, Thursday

Japan vs Poland – 1930 hrs

Senegal vs Colombia – 1930 hrs

Panama vs Tunisia – 2330 hrs

England vs Belgium – 2330 hrs

Round of 16:

June 30, 2018, Saturday

Group C winners vs Group D runners-up – 1930 hrs

Group A winners vs Group B runners-up 2300 hrs

July 1, 2018, Sunday

Group B winners vs Group A runners-up – 1930 hrs

Group D winners vs Group C runners-up 2330 hrs

July 2, 2018, Monday

Group E winners vs Group F runners-up – 1930 hrs

Group G winners vs Group H runners-up 2330 hrs

July 3, 2018, Tuesday

Group F winners vs Group E runners-up – 1930 hrs

Group H winners vs Group G runners-up – 2330 hrs

Quarterfinals:

July 6, 2018, Friday

QF1: Winner (Group C winner vs Group D runners-up) vs Winner (Group A winners vs Group B runners-up) – 1930 hrs

QF2: Winner (Group E winners vs Group F runners-up) vs Winner (Group G winners vs Group H runners-up) – 2330 hrs

July 7, 2018, Saturday

QF3: Winner (Group F winners vs Group E runners-up) vs Winner (Group H winners vs Group G runners-up) – 1930 hrs

QF4: Winner (Group B winners vs Group A runners-up) vs Winner (Group D winners vs Group C runners-up) – 2330 hrs

Semi-finals:

July 10, 2018, Tuesday

Quarter-final 1 vs Quarter-final 2 – 2330 hrs

July 11, 2018, Wednesday

Quarter-final 3 vs Quarter-final 4 – 2330 hrs

Third place playoff:

July 14, 2018, Saturday

Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 – 1930 hrs

Final:

July 15, 2018, Sunday

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 – 2030 hrs

