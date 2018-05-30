FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule, Venue, Match Timings in IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule: 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Russia and the month-long tournament will see 32 nations from across the world taking on each other in football’s biggest tournament. The defending champions Germany will hope to clinch the trophy once again but are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of England, France, Argentina and Spain, who will be eager to give a tough fight this year. Croatia and Belgium could also be the dark horses this year, as they pack a tremendous squad, that can surprise and shock several big teams. (When does FIFA World Cup 2018 start?)
There will be 64 matches in total, with the hosts Russia kicking off the competition against Saudi Arabia. The semi-finals will take place on July 11 and July 12, with the final to take place on July 15. The 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups, consisting of four teams each. The two top teams from all the groups will make it to the Round of 16.
Here’s what the groups look like:
Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
Here’s the full Football World Cup 2018 fixture schedule:
June 14, 2018, Thursday:
Russia vs Saudi Arabia – 2030 hrs
June 15, 2018, Friday
Egypt vs Uruguay – 1730 hrs
Morocco vs Iran – 2030 hrs
Portugal vs Spain – 2330 hrs
June 16, 2018, Saturday
France vs Australia – 1530 hrs
Argentina vs Iceland – 1830 hrs
Peru vs Denmark – 2130 hrs
Croatia vs Nigeria – 0030 hrs
June 17, 2018, Sunday
Costa Rica vs Serbia – 1730 hrs
Germany vs Mexico – 2030 hrs
Brazil vs Switzerland 2330 hrs
June 18, 2018, Monday
Sweden vs South Korea – 1730 hrs
Belgium vs Panama – 2030 hrs
Tunisia vs England – 2330 hrs
June 19, 2018, Tuesday
Poland vs Senegal – 1730 hrs
Colombia vs Japan 2030 hrs
Russia vs Egypt 2330 hrs
June 20, 2018, Wednesday
Portugal vs Morocco – 1730 hrs
Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 2030 hrs
Iran vs Spain 2330 hrs
June 21, 2018, Thursday
France vs Peru – 1730 hrs
Denmark vs Australia – 1630 hrs
Argentina vs Croatia – 2330 hrs
June 22, 2018, Friday
Brazil vs Costa Rica – 1730 hrs
Nigeria vs Iceland – 2030 hrs
Serbia vs Switzerland – 1630 hrs
June 23, 2018, Saturday
Belgium vs Tunisia – 1730 hrs
Germany vs Sweden – 2030 hrs
South Korea vs Mexico – 2330 hrs
June 24, 2018, Sunday
England vs Panama – 1730 hrs
Japan vs Senegal – 2030 hrs
Poland vs Colombia – 2330 hrs
June 25, 2018, Monday
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt – 1930 hrs
Uruguay vs Russia – 1930 hrs
Iran vs Portugal – 2330 hrs
Spain vs Morocco – 2330 hrs
June 26, 2018, Tuesday
Australia vs Peru – 1930 hrs
Denmark vs France – 1930 hrs
Nigeria vs Argentina – 2330 hrs
Iceland vs Croatia – 2330 hrs
June 27, 2018, Wednesday
South Korea vs Germany -1930 hrs
Mexico vs Sweden – 1930 hrs
Serbia vs Brazil – 2330 hrs
Switzerland vs Costa Rica – 2330 hrs
June 28, 2018, Thursday
Japan vs Poland – 1930 hrs
Senegal vs Colombia – 1930 hrs
Panama vs Tunisia – 2330 hrs
England vs Belgium – 2330 hrs
Round of 16:
June 30, 2018, Saturday
Group C winners vs Group D runners-up – 1930 hrs
Group A winners vs Group B runners-up 2300 hrs
July 1, 2018, Sunday
Group B winners vs Group A runners-up – 1930 hrs
Group D winners vs Group C runners-up 2330 hrs
July 2, 2018, Monday
Group E winners vs Group F runners-up – 1930 hrs
Group G winners vs Group H runners-up 2330 hrs
July 3, 2018, Tuesday
Group F winners vs Group E runners-up – 1930 hrs
Group H winners vs Group G runners-up – 2330 hrs
Quarterfinals:
July 6, 2018, Friday
QF1: Winner (Group C winner vs Group D runners-up) vs Winner (Group A winners vs Group B runners-up) – 1930 hrs
QF2: Winner (Group E winners vs Group F runners-up) vs Winner (Group G winners vs Group H runners-up) – 2330 hrs
July 7, 2018, Saturday
QF3: Winner (Group F winners vs Group E runners-up) vs Winner (Group H winners vs Group G runners-up) – 1930 hrs
QF4: Winner (Group B winners vs Group A runners-up) vs Winner (Group D winners vs Group C runners-up) – 2330 hrs
Semi-finals:
July 10, 2018, Tuesday
Quarter-final 1 vs Quarter-final 2 – 2330 hrs
July 11, 2018, Wednesday
Quarter-final 3 vs Quarter-final 4 – 2330 hrs
Third place playoff:
July 14, 2018, Saturday
Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 – 1930 hrs
Final:
July 15, 2018, Sunday
Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 – 2030 hrs
