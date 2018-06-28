FIFA 2018: Diego Maradona offers reward to find person spreading rumour of his death

Diego Maradona took ill and videos surfacing on the internet showed that he had to be helped from his seat. (Source: Reuters) Diego Maradona took ill and videos surfacing on the internet showed that he had to be helped from his seat. (Source: Reuters)

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has offered a reward of USD 10,000 to anyone who can identify the source of reports stating that he had passed away after Argentina beat Nigeria in the Group D encounter on Tuesday. This was after a WhatsApp voice message was circulated by a man with an Argentine accent which claimed that the former LA Bl captain had been hospitalized and had died of cardiac arrest.

“I gave instructions to make public the decision to offer a reward of 300,000 pesos (around $10,000) to anyone who can provide true and accurate information about the author of the audios,” Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla said in an interview with Argentina’s Clarin daily.

After a pulsating contest between Argentina and Nigeria, Maradona took ill and videos surfacing on the internet showed that he had to be helped from his seat.

He later clarified saying,”I’m perfect. I’ve never been better.” Morla said Maradona had suffered “a spike” in blood pressure.

“It’s a subject that at one time alarmed him. It’s no secret how he lives through a game. How he lived them as a player is how he lives them as a fan,” he added.

However, Morla clarified that doctors had advised Maradona to take rest and leave after the first half of the match.

“The doctors told him to rest, not to stay for the second half of the Argentina-Nigeria match, but asking that of Maradona is like asking a son not to love his mother. For Diego, the team is Dona Tota (his mother), and he will never let her on her own,” he said.

“Maradona’s sisters heard the news, they could not communicate with me nor with their brother, and one of them suffered a weakness, and the truth is that we cannot let such an outrage go by,” Morla told Clarin.

