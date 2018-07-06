Fan comes through on World Cup prediction, gets England squad tattooed on leg

England’s Jordan Pickford and team mates celebrate reaching the quarterfinals. (REUTERS) England’s Jordan Pickford and team mates celebrate reaching the quarterfinals. (REUTERS)

England had seen a tough time in major international football tournaments for the last few years. The Three Lions could not get past the group stages in the 2014 World Cup and faced a similar fate two years later in Euro Championship. In spite of packing a squad filled with Premier League stars, many fans did not expect England to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia.

But after winning their first-ever penalty shootout in the World Cup, England knocked out Colombia to book a quarterfinals berth for the first time since 2006.

The achievement made a fan tattoo the names of the entire England squad on his arms. Dan Welch, a resident of Luton Town, as per his Twitter profile, had earlier challenged that he would get the names tattooed on his leg if England make it to the quarterfinals. “Putting my neck on the line, but if England get to the quarterfinals with that squad, I will get the 23 man squad names tattoed on me,” he wrote in a tweet dated May 16, 2018.

Putting my neck on the line , but if @England get to the quarter finals with that squad, I will get the 23 man squad names tattooed on me. #EnglandSquad #WorldcupSquad — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) May 16, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sticking to his word, Welch indeed got the names of every member of the squad tattooed. In the latest tweet, he wrote, “True to my word, f******* love it,” and posted a photo of the tattoo.

True to my word, fucking love it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wy48rnOq64 — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) 5 July 2018

Stuck Southgate right at the top of the list, it’s fully deserved — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) July 5, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

England will face Sweden in the quarterfinal match on Saturday, as both teams attempt to make it to the semifinal.

