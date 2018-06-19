England vs Tunisia Live Streaming Live Football Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Tunisia 1-1 England

Tunisia vs England Live Score Streaming FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Tunisia vs England Live. (Reuters Photo) Tunisia vs England Live Score Streaming FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Tunisia vs England Live. (Reuters Photo)

England vs Tunisia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Though they have won the World Cup only once, England will once again start as one of the favourites to win the title. England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday and will be hoping to begin with a win. Tunisia are not pushovers so an England win, though likely, is not guaranteed. Tunisia have been one of the better teams in the qualifying tournament and will look to pull off an upset. Catch England vs Tunisia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.