England vs Tunisia Live Streaming Live Football Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Tunisia 1-1 England

England vs Tunisia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Though they have won the World Cup only once, England will once again start as one of the favourites to win the title. England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday and will be hoping to begin with a win. Tunisia are not pushovers so an England win, though likely, is not guaranteed. Tunisia have been one of the better teams in the qualifying tournament and will look to pull off an upset. Catch England vs Tunisia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.
Live Blog
England vs Tunisia Live Score Streaming FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: World Cup 2018 Live ENG vs TUN Live Score
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
GOAL FOR TUNISIA AND THEY ARE LEVEL WITH ENGLAND! Sassi converts the penalty. Pickford went the right way but it was too quick.
Walker fouls inside the box. TUNISIA HAVE A PENALTY!
Tunisia looking better in the attack now. Maguire had the ball needed to pass it to Khazri but has missed that. But Tunisia have the ball and they were inside the England area which had the defence panicking. Ball comes to Sassi and he has to take the shot. His shot is off and is deflected. Corner gives Tunisia nothing
Ashley Young with a run on the left and he sends in a cross. England have attackers on the far post and Jesse Lingard get the ball. He needed to tap it in but his finish has gone wide. Should have made it 2-0
Tunisia earn their first corner after a good run. But the kick was aiming for the last player in the line. Goes over everyone and the following one is over the goal
England are playing some terrific football so far! Another attack.
Tunisia goalkeeper Hassen is down on the pitch! He is clutching to the his left shoulder. Doesn't look good. And he will go off the field. Farouk Ben Mustapha is the new keeper for Tunisia
HARRY KANE SCORES IN 11TH MINUTE! Ashley Young with the corner kick and it's a brilliant header from Jones Stones. He rises above the defence line. Hassen with an equally brilliant save! But his save has gone to Harry Kane and he puts it in.
England have been all over Tunisia and they are attacking the goal again. Tunisia defence is not to be seen. Corner for England
Henderson with a good ball which is with Alli after faking the Tunisia defence. Top ball this. Alli looks to his right and he has Sterling coming into the box but the pass in intercepted. Alli has the ball again and it's with Lingard. He takes the shot but saved brilliantly by Hassen! What were Tunisia doing there
England begin the match. They are in all reds while Tunisia are playing in all whites. Both teams will like to begin with a win, but England favourites
The two teams are out on the field for the national anthems! The players have walked out and we will have the England anthem first followed by Tunisia
How will this attacking England lineup fair against Tunisia?
England will play an attack-minded midfield in their World Cup Group G opening match against Tunisia on Monday after manager Gareth Southgate included Jesse Lingard in the starting lineup. Southgate chose Jordan Henderson as the solitary England enforcer in the middle of the pitch and left Eric Dier on the bench, as widely expected. Harry Maguire was given the nod as part of England's central back three alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker, leaving experienced defender Gary Cahill on the bench.
Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul selected striker Wahbi Khazri for his first match since April after an injury and wingback Ali Maaloul also plays despite picking up a muscle strain in a friendly against Spain earlier this month. Mouez Hassen, who is French-born but recently elected to play for Tunisia, was picked in goal over veteran keeper Aymen Mathlouthi. (Reuters)
Tunisia Starting XI: Hassen, S Youssef, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, F Youssef, Khazri, Sliti
England Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Dele Alli
England are beginning their World Cup campaign on Monday! They are facing Tunisia in a Group G encounter which will be the first for both the teams.