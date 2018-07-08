England vs Sweden: England fans invade Ikea store and jump on beds in wild celebrations

England’s win over Sweden resulted in wild celebrations. (Source: Reuters) England’s win over Sweden resulted in wild celebrations. (Source: Reuters)

England celebrated deliriously upon hearing the final whistle on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup and some fans went overboard in their joy. England beat Sweden 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash in the team’s first foray into the last-four since 1990. In Stratford, London, fans were captured invading the local branch of Swedish furniture store Ikea and jumping on the beds. And in another video, a security guard entering the shop to put a stop to the celebrations.

This prompted authorities to issue a warning with fans in the capital and across the country flocked to the streets, bringing traffic to a halt. Chants of “It’s coming home” broke out when England’s place in the semi-finals was secured, with the game scheduled to take place in Moscow on Wednesday night against Croatia.

Transport for London (TfL) reported traffic blockages as fans poured onto the streets in celebration following the match. TfL said: “A2 Lewisham Way at the junction of New Cross Road – there are large crowd numbers in the carriageway.” One fan even made his way onto a double-decker bus draped in the England flag, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Not all celebrations were in the right spirit as some went touch too far. A video on Twitter showed one fan at Clapham Junction jumping from a bus onto the roof of a shelter, which subsequently came down under his weight. The Metropolitan Police issued a warning to “please be mindful of vehicles on the roads which have not been cordoned off. Crowds can easily cause traffic/congestion and we want to ensure vehicles get through safely and public transport can continue running”. In Middlesbrough, Teeside Gazette reported as fans surrounded and slapped a police car with another climbing on top of a bus.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli put the game beyond Sweden whose desperate attempts at reducing the deficit were quashed one after the other by Jordan Pickford.

Shearer sings in joy

Thousands of kilometres away, in Russia, things were equally joyous for former players. Former striker Alan Shearer seated with more former players Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand went into celebration mode by indulging in karaoke. All three former England players are now BBC pundits and in Russia for the coverage of the extravaganza. Using a breadstick for a mic, former Newcastle United striker Shearer gave a rendition of give a rendition of Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’.

Speaking after the game, Shearer said: “I did not ever feel anything other than we were going to beat Sweden and get to a semi-final. I never felt nervous at all during the game, and that is how comfortable they made us feel. We have got a momentum and a team spirit that is just dragging them through. I thought this was England’s best performance of the tournament – I know they battered Panama but against Sweden they managed the game superbly well, and saw it through.”

The game garnered big numbers on TV. At 4.45 PM, with the game kicking off at 3 PM BST, 19.64 million viewers were tuned in to the game which is 87.7% share of the TV audience.

