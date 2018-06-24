FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Score, Day 11 Live: England vs Panama to kick things off

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: For the first time in 12 years, England have started their World Cup campaign with a win – a late Harry Kane achieving that objective. On Day 11 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the primary objective can be achieved with a win over debutants Panama and qualifying for the knockout stages. A win would put England tied with Belgium on points – two wins in two – and the third group fixture to decide the order of progression. But Panama would have other ideas and try to keep their fancied opponents at bay just the way they did with Belgium for almost 50 minutes. Catch live score and updates from FIFA World Cup Day 11 with England vs Panama at the Novgorod Stadium.
FIFA World Cup Live: England will put themselves on the brink of qualification into the knockout stages if they win againt Panama on Sunday at the Novgorod Stadium. But for that, a Dele Alli less, England will have to be more clinical in front of goal - something they were guilty of in their first encounter against Tunisia. Harry Kane brace, including a stoppage time winner, got England all three points and at this early stage in the tournament, against relatively weaker teams, such nervous positions could be avoided. But easier said than done. Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday to progress into the last-16 but once again, the smaller of the two teams didn't make things easy for the behemoth. England would have to contend with the same when they face Panama who kept Belgium from scoring in the first half.
What's in store at the World Cup today? We take a quick look and sum up what happens with each corresponding result.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup. First up, a quick recap of what transpired on Day 10.
At 7.30 PM IST: Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 in the highest scoring game at the tournament. And Belgium could well have scored more. But, what about the defence? Eight defeats in eight for Arab sides.
At 10.30 PM IST: Mexico beat Korea 2-1 in exposing the Asian side's weak defence. Chicharito didn't care, he bagged his 50th goal for El Tri.
At 1.30 AM IST: "KROOS curls it into the far side of the net and Germany win!" is how the final moments turned out between Germany and Sweden. A 94th minute winner, latest for Germany at the World Cup, and all important three points. "Some" had their blood pressure high. Not so surprised.