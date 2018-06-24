FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Score, Day 11 Live: England vs Panama to kick things off

FIFA World Cup Live: Dele Alli will be missing for England against Panama. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup Live: England will put themselves on the brink of qualification into the knockout stages if they win againt Panama on Sunday at the Novgorod Stadium. But for that, a Dele Alli less, England will have to be more clinical in front of goal - something they were guilty of in their first encounter against Tunisia. Harry Kane brace, including a stoppage time winner, got England all three points and at this early stage in the tournament, against relatively weaker teams, such nervous positions could be avoided. But easier said than done. Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday to progress into the last-16 but once again, the smaller of the two teams didn't make things easy for the behemoth. England would have to contend with the same when they face Panama who kept Belgium from scoring in the first half.