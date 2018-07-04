Follow Us:
England vs Colombia, World Cup 2018: England end drought to leave Colombia in tears

England end a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarters.

By: AP | Moscow | Published: July 4, 2018 2:56:06 am
england vs colombia England won the penalty shootout 4-3 against Colombia. (AP Photo)
England have ended a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden. Yerry Mina’s header in the third minute of stoppage time for Colombia made it 1-1 at the end of regulation, and extra time was scoreless.

Eric Dier scored the decisive kick to end a run off five successive tournament exits on penalties, including the 2006 World Cup — the last time England reached the last eight.

It is the furthest England have progressed in any tournament since the David Beckham era when a golden generation of players underperformed on the international stage, exiting the 2002 and 2006 World Cups in the last eight.

