England vs Colombia: Spot-light on Gareth Southgate as England face Colombia

Gareth Southgate missed a penalty for England in 1996 World Cup. (AP Photo) Gareth Southgate missed a penalty for England in 1996 World Cup. (AP Photo)

Three penalty failures walk into a Pizza Hut; the youngest marking the recency of his crime with a paper bag over his head. Cajoled by his teammates — who had also cost England a place in the final of a major championship — the incognito footballer polishes off a slice of pizza, scrunches up the bag and seemingly bypasses all seven stages of grief.

Twelve England players have missed a penalty in a shootout at the World Cup or Euros, but Gareth Southgate’s coping process remains the most infamous. The 1996 advertisement featuring Southgate along with Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle — whose misses at the World Cup six years ago cost England the match against West Germany — could easily have been career suicide in today’s times of gifs and memes. It was panned and Southgate accused of cashing in on the nation’s still-smarting heartbreak. The defender, by his own admission, was merely looking for some therapy after the decisive miss against eventual champions Germany in the Euro semifinal at Wembley merely months ago.

“If it was about money I could have cashed in 10 times over,” he told The Independent. “It was quite a good therapy session for me, sitting down with Stuart and Chris and talking about it.”

Southgate ends the commercial with a cheery “Thanks a lot boys, I feel much better now!”, but he was feeling anything but. In 2003’s Woody and Nord, his joint autobiography with Andy Woodman, Southgate writes: “I tell myself time has moved on, people aren’t bothered about the penalty any more. And then I’m in a hotel lobby and a girl turns to her boyfriend and says: ‘I think that’s the guy that missed the penalty.’ ‘Sssh,’ he says, but too late.”

***

If they awarded a trophy for bottling it from 12 yards, England would have brought it home six times over. The team has lost six of their seven penalty shoot-outs at major tournaments with a win ratio of 14%, the worst of any country with an experience of more than five. At the World Cup, they have lost all three — against West Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006. Dr Geir Jordet, a former footballer and now Director of Psychology at the Norwegian Centre of Football Excellence, tried to explain the phenomenon in his academic study.

“There are four phases of a penalty shoot-out,” Jordet wrote. “The hanging around in the centre circle hoping not to catch the eye of the manager, the walk to the penalty spot, the kick, and the walk back after you’ve missed. They are all stressful in their own ways.”

Pointing out a sign of stress, Jordet also noted that England’s penalty-takers rushed their kicks. The average response time from players from the whistle to the kick is 0.28 seconds. No other team takes their penalties faster.

Southgate’s book gives a glimpse of the turbulence before the kick — “All I wanted was the ball: put it on the spot, get it over and done with” — but Steven Gerrard’s paints a proper picture. The Liverpool great — who missed the penalty along with Frank Lampard and Jamie Carragher in the 2006 quarterfinal against Portugal — wrote: “Jesus, I wish I was first up. Get it out the way. The wait’s killing me. I was ready. (referee) Elizondo wasn’t. Blow the whistle! F***ing get a move on, ref! Why the wait? I’d put the ball on the spot, (goalkeeper) Ricardo was on the line. Why do I have to wait for the bloody whistle? Those extra couple of seconds seemed like an eternity, and they definitely put me off.”

Gary Lineker, who avoided flubbing a penalty for England, believes, “A shootout is totally different to a normal penalty — because you have to walk 50 yards to take it.” “You’ve got an eternity to think about what can go wrong or right,” Lineker told BBC this week. “You don’t know whether to break into a quick jog to get it over with, you don’t know whether to walk. It seems to take forever. And all you really think is ‘Please score. Please score.’”

***

Two pre-quarterfinals have already been decided through the lottery of penalties, with giants Spain biting the dust to hosts Russia. England’s real tests begin with Colombia on Tuesday, but the signs are promising. Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina has a saving record of 3 to 35. And manager Southgate’s England have been through the drill endless times since March, right from the all-important walk from the centre circle. Captain Harry Kane has already converted from the spot twice at the World Cup, picking the same side for both of his penalties against Panama. Jamie Vardy handles the duty for club Leicester City, while Marcus Rashford “used to be a regular taker for the Under-18s [at Manchester United]. Those things don’t really faze me that much.”

Video analysts have done the homework on possible opponents and handed the dossier to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. But Alan Shearer believes “You should know the goalkeeper too — his last five or 10 penalties, where he’s dived”.

“Very much like the guy who’s taking the penalty, the goalkeeper has a favourite side where he wants to dive as well,” Shearer said in an interview this week. “He’s done his homework on you. He knows where you’ve put your last few penalties.”

But detailed homework and specialist takers, from Ashley Cole to David Beckham, have failed in the moment of truth. Southgate realises it’s about nerves of steel and a clear head.

“We’ve looked at how, collectively, we would want to approach a shootout, making sure there’s a calmness, that we own the process and it’s not decisions made on the spur of the moment,” Southgate told reporters. “We have to make sure it’s calm, that the right people are on the pitch and it doesn’t become too many voices in the players’ heads.”

With a promising England side, Southgate would want to truly banish the demons from two decades ago. Pizzas for everyone, if they succeed. Hold the paper bags.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App