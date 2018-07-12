England players hailed as ‘Heroes’ by British media after World Cup heartbreak

England players walk down the tunnel after the match against Croatia. (Reuters) England players walk down the tunnel after the match against Croatia. (Reuters)

With England making it to the World Cup semifinal for the first time since 1990, the fans started believing that the trophy will be “coming home”. But in spite of putting up a stellar performance throughout the tournament, the Three Lions hopes of lifting their second World Cup trophy were dashed as they lost the semifinal against Croatia on Wednesday. England took the lead early on with Kieran Trippier scoring the goal in the first half. But Ivan Perisic equalised in the second half, and Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal in the extra time, to book them a date with France in the final.

Despite the loss, the English media hailed the efforts of coach Gareth Southgate and Co. and described the players as “Heroes”. England’s loss made a front page news in most of the British newspapers.

While The Guardian printed an image of Southgate hugging Kyle Walker with the headline “End of the dream”, The Sun played around with England’s football fans slogan, “It’s coming home”. The Sun printed an image of a dejected Southgate with his teammates, along with the caption, “They’re coming home… But everyone’s a hero.”

Daily Star kept it really short and simple: a photo of Southgate with the caption “You did us proud”, while Daily Star went a step ahead to thank the team for the dream. “We lived the dream, Thank you England,” the headline read.

Mirror posted an image of dejected England players with the word “HEROES” written in big bold blocks, with the bottom line reading: We’re proud of you all…”

The Daily Mail posted an image of Southgate and Harry Kane with the caption: “Yes, it all ended in tears. But they gave us pride- and brought the whole nation together.”

Croatia will face off against France in the final of the World Cup 2018 on Sunday. It is for the first time in history that Croatia have booked a spot in the final.

