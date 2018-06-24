Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • England beat Panama 6-1 to record their biggest win in World Cup history

England beat Panama 6-1 to record their biggest win in World Cup history

England have scored five or more goals for the first time in World Cup history. Their previous best was four goals against West Germany in World Cup final 1996.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 24, 2018 10:10:59 pm
England’s Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England had a point to prove when they stepped onto the field on Sunday and that they did as Harry Kane scored a hattrick to help Gareth Southgate’s side thrash Panama 6-1. John Stones added two goals while Jesse Lingard curled in another to ensure England go into their Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference.

With the high-scoring result, England and their captain Harry Kane broke multiple records. Here are the top statistics:

# England have scored five or more goals for the first time in World Cup match. Their previous best was four goals against West Germany in World Cup final 1996.

# Only in 1966 (11) have England scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than they have in 2018 (8 – also in 1954 and 1990).

# This is only the fifth time in World Cup history that a team has scored 5+ goals in the first half of a match, with Germany vs Brazil in the 2014 semi-final the most recent occasion.

# Harry Kane is the current leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup with five goals, scoring with all five of his shots on target in the tournament.

# Harry Kane is only the third England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match, after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final, and Gary Lineker vs Poland in 1986.

# Harry Kane is the first player to score a brace in his first two World Cup appearances since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato in 1974, who went on to win the Golden Boot at that tournament.

# There were 25 uninterrupted passes played by England before their 6th goal today; the longest sequence for a World Cup goal since 1966 & one more pass than Esteban Cambiasso’s goal for Argentina v Serbia in 2006 (24).

# The win overtook Russia’s 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia as the biggest win in the 2018 World Cup.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now