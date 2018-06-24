England beat Panama 6-1 to record their biggest win in World Cup history

England’s Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) England’s Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

England had a point to prove when they stepped onto the field on Sunday and that they did as Harry Kane scored a hattrick to help Gareth Southgate’s side thrash Panama 6-1. John Stones added two goals while Jesse Lingard curled in another to ensure England go into their Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference.

With the high-scoring result, England and their captain Harry Kane broke multiple records. Here are the top statistics:

# England have scored five or more goals for the first time in World Cup match. Their previous best was four goals against West Germany in World Cup final 1996.

# Only in 1966 (11) have England scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than they have in 2018 (8 – also in 1954 and 1990).

# This is only the fifth time in World Cup history that a team has scored 5+ goals in the first half of a match, with Germany vs Brazil in the 2014 semi-final the most recent occasion.

# Harry Kane is the current leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup with five goals, scoring with all five of his shots on target in the tournament.

# Harry Kane is only the third England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match, after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final, and Gary Lineker vs Poland in 1986.

# Harry Kane is the first player to score a brace in his first two World Cup appearances since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato in 1974, who went on to win the Golden Boot at that tournament.

# There were 25 uninterrupted passes played by England before their 6th goal today; the longest sequence for a World Cup goal since 1966 & one more pass than Esteban Cambiasso’s goal for Argentina v Serbia in 2006 (24).

# The win overtook Russia’s 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia as the biggest win in the 2018 World Cup.

