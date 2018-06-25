Furious and upset inside, would love to hold a meeting with Argentina players: Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona blamed the Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia for the current situation of the team. Diego Maradona blamed the Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia for the current situation of the team.

Former World Cup winner Diego Maradona has requested a meeting with the Argentina squad in a bid to inspire the out of form players. La Albiceleste lost 3-0 to Croatia on Thursday leaving them in a precarious position to qualify for the knockout stages. Maradona, who was in attendance, during Argentina’s match against Croatia revealed that he is furious and upset from the inside. Argentina’s final group fixture on Tuesday is against Nigeria.

‘I would love to hold a meeting with them, with (Nery) Pumpido, with (Sergio) Goycochea, with (Claudio) Caniggia, with (Pedro) Troglio, even with (Daniel) Passarella if he wants to come, and with (Jorge) Valdano,’ he told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur.

‘It cost us too much to be where we are for Croatia to hit us for three goals and to leave with our arms crossed without putting a foot in. We’re going to defend our honour.

“I’m furious and very upset inside because anyone who has worn that shirt can’t see it being trampled like that by a Croatian team that isn’t Germany, that isn’t Brazil, that isn’t Holland or Spain,” dailymail.co.uk quoted him saying.

Blaming Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, the legendary footballer said, “‘But there is a guilty party and the culprit is the president of the AFA. Everyone just accepted it when Sampaoli came in with computers, with drones, with 14 assistants.

‘I think there is a total lack of authority on Tapia’s part,’ Maradona signed off by saying.

