Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Diego Maradona says Mexico does not deserve to host 2026 World Cup

Diego Maradona says Mexico does not deserve to host 2026 World Cup

Diego Maradona said he did not like the decision that Mexico, Canada and the United States will host the 2026 World Cup, decrying the lack of passion in the countries.

By: Reuters | Published: June 15, 2018 1:10:24 pm
FIFA decided on Wednesday that the 2026 World Cup, the first to have 48 teams participating, would be split between the three North American countries. (Source: AP)
Related News

Former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona said he did not like the decision that Mexico, Canada and the United States will host the 2026 World Cup, decrying the lack of passion in the countries.

FIFA decided on Wednesday that the 2026 World Cup, the first to have 48 teams participating, would be split between the three North American countries, with 60 games in the United States and 10 each in Canada and Mexico. The decision will make Mexico the first country to host the tournament three times.

“I don’t like it,” Maradona, 57, said.

“Mexico doesn’t deserve it,” he said on TV. “The Mexicans come up against Brazil or Germany…and ‘boom’ they’re out.” Maradona, often considered one of the greatest football players in history, won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 when the tournament was in Mexico.

“The Canadians may be good skiers, and the Americans wanted to have four periods of 25 (minutes) for the advertising,” he said.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now