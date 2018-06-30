Love him or hate him: Argentina fans divided on Diego Maradona’s exploits at World Cup

Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match. (REUTERS) Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match. (REUTERS)

As Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia, after an 86th-minute goal by Marcus Rojo against Nigeria, former captain Diego Maradona made the headlines for his “unusual” celebrations. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former Argentine international was caught on camera raising both middle fingers towards the fans in the stadium while celebrating Argentina’s winning goal. It is not the only headlines the former footballer has made in this World Cup. As he continues to grab attention for his “lavish” lifestyle, the fans in Argentina remain torn on his antics.

Speaking to news agency AFP, a 55-year old Argentina businessman Bruno Sollner said, “He thinks that the love that Argentines lavish on him is so great that when he behaves badly we’ll look the other way.” Sollner further added: “He is arrogant, he gets out of control because of arrogance.”

Explaining the reasons why the Argentine football fans continue to love the former striker, Sollner said “We love him because he has stood up to the powerful, because on the pitch he never gave up, and you can see how much defeat hurts him. That devotion for a soccer fan is vital, it’s called sweating for the shirt,” he said.

On being questioned about Maradona giving the fans a health scare after Argentina’s previous match, he said, “In Russia, Maradona he’s caused a stir, he’s a guy who retired decades ago and who won things 30 years ago, but if he sneezes. we’re all on tenterhooks, waiting. That’s unique. That’s Maradona.”

Teacher Paula Garcia Paz, further went on to say that she can never forget Maradona’s World Cup winning goal against West Germany in 1986, when she was just 6 years old. “I’ll never forget it, that goal against England is something so memorable for Argentines,” she said. She further went on to compare him with Lionel Messi. “Messi still hasn’t managed to give us the happiness Diego did. He thought he was a god and made many mistakes, but I know that the day he leaves this world, Argentina will be paralyzed.”

But Daniel Carballo, 56, remained on the other side of the spectrum as he believes he is not someone he wants to be linked to. Speaking to the news agency Carballo said, “(Maradona) is not an example, at least not for me and most of my friends and my family, no.” The 56-year old systems analyst, Laura Orsi added: “He needs to continue getting attention like in former times, but by giving an even worse example. He is an icon of another time, but he erased all the glory with his behaviour: drugs, alcohol and fame went to his head.”

Biographer Guillermo Blanco summarised Maradona’s personality. “Diego was a kid in the slum, with a kite, on which he wrote the name Maradona. He started to run and the kite took flight, but he stayed on the ground.” He further added: “(Maradona) just like everyone else has goodness, badness, ego, solidarity… but when he does something, he’s unlike others who are considered ‘balanced.’ He does it to the Nth degree.”

Argentina will play their Round of 16 fixture against France on Saturday. Maradona, who has attended all the matches so far is likely to be present at the game.

