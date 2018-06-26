Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: France look to continue winning run against Denmark

Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Denmark take on France. (Source: Reuters)

Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Denmark coach Age Hareide’s withering assessment of opponents France last month has added “salt, pepper and vinegar” to their World Cup match on Tuesday, his counterpart Didier Deschamps said. Hareide, whose side need one point against already-qualified France to progress from Group C, was quoted by Danish newspaper daily Jyllands-Posten as saying that he did not believe in the French side and wondered whether midfielder Paul Pogba thought only about his haircuts. But, speaking after Deschamps, Hareide said those remarks had been taken out of context and showered praise on both France and Pogba. When asked if Hareide’s reported comments had added spice to the match, Deschamps told reporters: “Salt, pepper, vinegar… whatever you wish. Anybody can say what they want, anybody can take responsibility in their own words. It’s not particularly pleasant,” he went on.

