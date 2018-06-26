Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: France look to continue winning run against Denmark

Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: France, who were touted to be the title favourites before the start of the World Cup, have not been able to set the stage in Russia on fire. In spite of the side led by coach Didier Deschamps picking 2-1 win over Australia, and 1-0 victory over Peru, in their two opening matches, they have appeared only a lighter version of the squad they possess. Facing Denmark, France will be hoping to put on a big show and pick up a win to top the group. But the encounter holds much more for Denmark, who need a win to push for a contention in the Round of 16. Catch Live scores and updates as Denmark take on France in World Cup in Russia.
Denmark vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Denmark coach Age Hareide’s withering assessment of opponents France last month has added “salt, pepper and vinegar” to their World Cup match on Tuesday, his counterpart Didier Deschamps said. Hareide, whose side need one point against already-qualified France to progress from Group C, was quoted by Danish newspaper daily Jyllands-Posten as saying that he did not believe in the French side and wondered whether midfielder Paul Pogba thought only about his haircuts. But, speaking after Deschamps, Hareide said those remarks had been taken out of context and showered praise on both France and Pogba. When asked if Hareide’s reported comments had added spice to the match, Deschamps told reporters: “Salt, pepper, vinegar… whatever you wish. Anybody can say what they want, anybody can take responsibility in their own words. It’s not particularly pleasant,” he went on.
Denmark midfielder Simon Kjaer is ready to take on France. Here is what he has to say:
On this day, Denmark created a history in football.
Denmark will face France in their final group stage match. Denmark drew their last encounter against Australia after winning their first match against Peru. They need a win to confirm a spot in Round of 16. A draw or loss will make them dependent on Australia losing or drawing against Peru tonight. France will be hoping to continue winning run. They have already qualified to the Round of 16, but have failed to demonstrate their full weight. A win over Denmark will silence the critics.