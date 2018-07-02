FIFA World Cup 2018: Danijel Subasic hailed as ‘hero’ after making three saves in penalty shootouts

Croatia’s Danijel Subasic celebrates winning the penalty shootout with teammates. (REUTERS) Croatia’s Danijel Subasic celebrates winning the penalty shootout with teammates. (REUTERS)

The tense World Cup Round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark saw goalkeeper Danijel Subasic rising to become the “saviour” for his country. As the match headed towards the penalty shootouts, followed by a 1-1 draw, the former Monaco player made three saves to help his side enter the quarterfinals. In doing so, Subasic became only the second player to make three saves in a World Cup match. The feat was earlier achieved by Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo in 2006 against England.

The goalkeeper was hailed as the hero by the Croatian media. “Croatia in a crazy drama broke Denmark with penalties and progressed to the quarter-finals, Subasic hero of the match!” Tportal website was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP. “Subasic, who saved three penalties, was a hero, while Ivan Rakitic scored the decisive penalty,” the Vecernji List daily paper wrote. Fans also praised the 33-year old goalkeeper. “Subasic saved us! He was an absolute hero of this tough match!” Fran Peric, 20, told AFP.

Here is how the action went down in the penalty shoot-out:

DENMARK 0-0

For the first penalty chance, Denmark skipper Christian Eriksen decided to step up. But his waist-high shot was denied by Danijel Subasic, who jumped towards his right to deflect the ball onto the post.

CROATIA 0-0

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved Luka Modric’s penalty in the dying minutes of the extra time. He carried on his form as he jumped low towards right side to deny Milan Badelj’s shot.

DENMARK 1-0

Denmark open their tally with Captain Simon Kjaer slamming a powerful shot into the roof of the net to Subasic’s left.

CROATIA 1-1

Croatia equalise with Andrej Kramaric putting one towards the right as Schmeichel jumped in the wrong direction.

DENMARK 2-1

Michael Krohn-Dehli put a terrific penalty shot inside the goal which Subasic had no chance to save. Denmark took lead again.

CROATIA 2-2

Luka Modric, who had earlier missed a penalty in the extra time, stepped up again to challenge Schmeichel. This time he succeeded with a straight low shot, as the goalkeeper jumped towards his left.

DENMARK 2-2

Lasse Schone sent the ball towards the right corner, but Subasic jumped and made his second save.

CROATIA 2-2

Josep Pivaric delivered a strong left-footed shot to Schmeichel’s right, but he was denied.

DENMARK 2-2

Nicolai Jorgensen’s struck a straight shot. Subasic, who jumped towards his left, used his knee to knock away the shot.

CROATIA 3-2

Ivan Rakitic sealed the deal for Croatia, as he got past Schmeichel, forcing the goalkeeper to jump towards his right, while he took the shot on the left.

