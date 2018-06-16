Croatia vs Nigeria Live Streaming TV channel in India: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 match in India on Airtel, Jio TV

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Croatia face Nigeria on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Croatia face Nigeria on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Croatia, and Nigeria Football Live Score Streaming: Croatia and Nigeria will kickstart their World Cup campaign with the final match on Saturday. Croatia will aim to pursue their style of football involving lots of possession against an ambitious Nigeria side. Crucial for their success will be the influential midfield combination of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, and Ivan Perisic. Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted Croatia are the favourites but in an interview with FIFA added, “It will a big team with stars against a young team with good collective play. “But we’re ambitious.” Ahead of this mouth-watering contest here is all you need to know-

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2018. It will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match will take place at Kaliningrad Stadium, also called Arena Baltika, in Kaliningrad, Russia.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Saturday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 12 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Nigeria match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd