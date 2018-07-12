WATCH: Fan throws beer at journalist’s face while reporting World Cup match

Lloyd Burr had a beer thrown on his face while reporting. Lloyd Burr had a beer thrown on his face while reporting.

A Kiwi journalist Lloyd Burr, on Thursday, was “assaulted” in the middle of the World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia. The Newshub’s European Correspondent, who was reporting live from England for The AM Show, during the match, had a beer thrown on his face while in the middle of the reportage.

The incident occurred during the dying minutes of the match, when Mario Mandzukic’s late goal had given Croatia a 2-1 lead and the referee was about to blow his whistles to give Croatia the win. Burr said, “I’ve just got a very angry England fan coming up to me,” when a fan threw a pint of beer on his face. But despite the “attack”, Burr remained professional, and carried on with the reporting, describing the mood of the English fans.

“The English fans are very angry,” he said. But the fan continued to hurl abuses at him prompting the host Duncan Garner to ask the reporter to get out from the scene. “If there’s someone in England that can get around Lloyd and look after him … what a bunch of thugs,” Garner said.

Burr took to Twitter to talk about the incident in which he said that he and the cameraperson with him are safe. He further added that the fan was a “drunken Aussie”. “First time to Croydon, south London and what an initiation! Apart from the beer in the face (by a drunken Aussie), it was an epic atmosphere to watch a great game. @simonmorrowNZ and I are all good. Thanks for your kind messages,” he said.

First time to Croydon, south London and what an initiation! Apart from the beer in the face (by a drunken Aussie), it was an epic atmosphere to watch a great game. @simonmorrowNZ and I are all good. Thanks for your kind messages. — Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) 11 July 2018

Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time after beating England in the semifinal on Wednesday. They will face France in the penultimate clash on Sunday.

