Croatia vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Croatia, England eye final berth

Croatia vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Croatia take on England. (Source: Reuters)

Croatia vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Croatia defender Dejan Lovren’s nightmare club performance when he faced Harry Kane and Tottenham last October is irrelevant, he said on Tuesday as he prepared to take on the England striker again in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final. Lovren has been a rock for Croatia at the World Cup and did not want to dwell on the memories of his performance for Liverpool against Tottenham where he was substituted after 31 minutes in a 4-1 defeat. Lovren was at a fault for the first two Liverpool goals, with Kane scoring one and setting up the other before going on to complete a hat-trick. “I don’t know what to say. It’s completely irrelevant to talk about one or other defeat against Tottenham,” said Lovren when he was asked about the game. “Why didn’t you ask me about my good performances instead of nitpicking?”

(Reuters)