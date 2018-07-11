Croatia vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Croatia, England eye final berth

Croatia vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: As France edge past Belgium to book a final berth in the World Cup 2018, it will be England and Croatia, who will look to do the same on Wednesday, as the two teams gear up to take on each other in the semifinal clash. England are riding on a high after a convincing 2-0 win over Sweden, while Croatia had to make their way through two penalty shootouts in a row to reach the semifinals. The credit to England’s success has been directed towards the manager Gareth Southgate, whose job will be to tackle the strong Croatian midfield comprising of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Rakitic. Catch Live score and updates as Croatia take on England in the semifinal of the World Cup 2018.
Croatia vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Croatia defender Dejan Lovren’s nightmare club performance when he faced Harry Kane and Tottenham last October is irrelevant, he said on Tuesday as he prepared to take on the England striker again in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final. Lovren has been a rock for Croatia at the World Cup and did not want to dwell on the memories of his performance for Liverpool against Tottenham where he was substituted after 31 minutes in a 4-1 defeat. Lovren was at a fault for the first two Liverpool goals, with Kane scoring one and setting up the other before going on to complete a hat-trick. “I don’t know what to say. It’s completely irrelevant to talk about one or other defeat against Tottenham,” said Lovren when he was asked about the game. “Why didn’t you ask me about my good performances instead of nitpicking?”
France have booked a ticket to the final after defeating Belgium 1-0. Here is former England international Rio Ferdinand's analysis on France's victory
The stage is set for an intense semifinal clash between Croatia and England as the two teams look to book a date with France in the final of the World Cup 2018 in Russia. It is for the first time since 1998 that Croatia have reached the semifinal, while for England, the wait was longer. They last reached the semifinal in 1990. Croatia have never reached the World Cup final, but England did it back in the year 1966 when they went on to win the trophy. Both the teams have history on the line, and it is expected to be a roller coaster ride.