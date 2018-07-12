Croatia beat England 2-1, reach World Cup final for the first time: Highlights

FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England Highlights: Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute to send Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final. England drew first blood with Kieran Trippier scoring in the first five minutes of the match with a brilliantly taken free kick. Although they were the better team in the first half, Croatia took control in the second. The crosses were increasingly frequent and dangerous and it was one of these that led to Ivan Perisic’s equaliser. Both sides looked worse for ware in extra-time and it was Croatia who came away with the winning goal. This is the third time on the bounce that Croatia have managed to win a match after it went into extra-time.
11 Jul
Luzhniki Stadium
Croatia
- 68’ Ivan Perisic
- 109’ Mario Mandzukic
England
- 5’ Kieran Trippier
Ok then, it is the moment we have waited for but also the one we have dreaded. We know this the 2018 champions of the world will be either France or Croatia, but the fact that we know this means that this gift of a World Cup is truly coming to an end. At a time when there is such a big debate about expanding the tournament to 48 teams with the big boys saying that such an act would dent the quality of the tournament, the underdogs and the unfancied have stepped up and showed what they can do. Perhaps it is only fitting then, that we have a first-time finalist this year.
England fans are crying but there a sizeable population of the world is cheering, or at least that is what we are seeing in this compilation.
"It’s tough. We’re gutted, you know. We worked so hard. The fans were amazing. It was a tough game, a 50-50 game. I’m sure there was stuff we could have done better, but we worked as hard as we could. It hurts, it’ll hurt for a while, but we can hold our heads up high. It was a fantastic journey, we got further than anyone thought we could, we’ve just got to learn from it. We created some good chances, being 1-0 up. Maybe we dropped too deep at times. In big games, it’s small margins. There’s a lot we could have done better, but they played well. It’s been great to get to this stage, but we wanted to go on and win it. But we’ve fallen a bit short. It just hurts. It shows we can win knockout games; the next stage is to go one further. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again in a couple of years.”
CROATIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN WORLD CUP HISTORY. England will play Belgium once again in the third place playoff.
120 mins + 1 mins: 4 minutes of added time. Rakitic and Alli are pulling each other's shirt in what looks like a predecessor for fisticuffs but the referee steps in.
117 mins: England win a free-kick that Rashford takes in the absence of Trippier and Young. It is from the left and aimed at Maguire at the far post. It goes out for a goal kick but the England players are arguing it's a corner. Replays show that the ball did go out with a slight touch off Dejan Lovren.
115 mins: Corner is finally taken and cleared only for Brozovic to take a shot from 30 yards out. It is straight to Pickford and he has to bounce the ball to the ground before taking hold of it. Vida clatters on to him in that time but he has already taken control of the ball by then.
114 mins: Mandzukic can't move at all now and he subbed off for defender Corluka. Kieran Trippier has also cramped up.
112 mins: Croatia playing keep-the-ball now England bring on Jamie Vardy. Croatia do decide to go forward and it goes out for a corner, heartbreakingly for England.
GOAL! 109 mins Croatia 2-1 England! (Mandzukic 109 mins): Mandzukic puts Croatia ahead and this could very well be it for England's campaign. Perisic somehow arches his back and heads into the path of Mandzukic and he puts it past Pickford with a shot at the far post.
106 mins: Croatia win a corner, Rakitic takes it quickly as Brozovic arrived in the gaping hole that was there in the box on the former's near side. Brozovic shoots first time and it is over.
End of first period of extra-time: The resulting corner didn't really do much to dent the England defence and the referee calls for the end of the first period of extra-time.
105 1 mins: Perisic with a cross from the left towards Mandzukic but Pickford comes in and taps it away brilliantly. He clatters with Mandzukic in the process and the latter needs some treatment. That was very close indeed and Pickford did very well.
105 mins: The two sets of players are exhausted, passes are flying everywhere and the sharpness that was there in the game is missing. France would be very happy with this situation.
100 mins: Croatia take off Ante Rebic for Andrej Kramaric. A period of Croatian attack ends when Modric gets caught between crossing and passing and ends up scoffing the latter. England come away.
98 mins: England come close! Corner from the right by Trippier, Stones arrives and heads it perfectly towards the far post, Vrsaljko is the man at the post and he heads it away. Brilliant set-piece football and England come away the frustrated side at the end of it.
94 mins: England had brought on Danny Rose for Ashley Young in the beginning of the first period of extra-time. Now, Ivan Strinic is looking a little worse for ware and has been taken off for Josip Pavaric.
EXTRA TIME IT IS! 30 minutes more and potentially penalties after that before France get to know who their opponents will be on Sunday. Kieran Trippier's fifth minute goal seemed to be enough for England to go through in the first half as Croatia struggled to really make a dent in the opposition defence. But their crosses were increasingly dangerous and frequent and it was one of those that Perisic managed to jab in the equaliser.
90 mins: Three minutes of stoppage time. England are lining up a free kick from the right, Kieran Trippier standing over it. He sends it into the mixer, looking for Kane at the far corner, the ball takes a feather touch off Lovren's head before coming to him and Spurs striker heads it out. Goal kick Croatia and it looks like this match is heading into extra time.
88 mins: There is obviously a very good Russian presence in the crowd and they are booing whenever the ball comes to Domagoj Vida. Why? Read on
86 mins: Strinic with a wonderful solo run from the left and into the the centre. He then makes a dissapointing attempted pass to the right and it is behind Brozovic.
83 mins: Brozovic lofts the ball to Mandzukic inside the box, the Juventus forward takes the shot and Pickford collects the ball. Moments later, the dangerous Perisic takes a shot from the left and it is over the bar.
80 mins: England are digging holes for themselves. A lull in the passage of play is lighted up when Trippier's attempted pass to Maguire was devoid of any power, Perisic almost takes control but Maguire manages to get it to Pickford and the England keeper clears.
75 mins: Vrsaljko plays the ball squre into the box where Perisic is waiting but the tireless Walker slides in to clear the danger. England have their backs firmly on the wall now.
73 mins: Right then, here is the first change of the match: Marcus Rashford comes on for Raheem Sterling.
71 mins: Oh what a big chance for Croatia to go ahead! Pickford comes forward and then runs back to his line, Perisic picks up the ball from the edge of the box, does a step over to get past Walker and takes a shot at the far post, it is past Pickford and the ball hits the post and out, Rebic takes a shot off the rebound and it is straight at Pickford.
GOAL! Croatia 1-1 England (Ivan Perisic 68 mins): Well this was coming. Croatia's crosses were increasingly frequent and potent. The one that is on the money is sent in by Vrsaljko from the right, it is straight into that central zone where Perisic is standing and he jabs it in. Croatia back on level terms, and it is at this point that we get to say, 'GAME ON!!'
64 mins: A dangerous moment there for England as Perisic takes a venomous shot from the centre of the box. It takes a slight deflection off Lingard and hits Walker straight in his no-fly zone. The ball is put back in by Rakitic and Walker, to his credit, gets up and heads it away. The ball goes eventually out and he gets some treatment.
60 mins: Absolutely no way through for Croatia as England keep on pushing. There was a little pushing match between Lingard and Lovren after the latter shoved the Manchester United midfielder to the ground.
England get a corner that is deal with Croatia, it comes out to Walker who passes it to Trippier on the right. Trippier crosses it in, Kane is there for the header, but Lovren gets there before him and heads it away.
53 mins: Croatia get a throw in but Kyle Walker does not give the ball to Perisic. Referee steps in and gives Walker a yellow for his efforts.
50 mins: Kane bundled into the hoardings after he contests a 50-50 with Vida. No foul, the referee tells Kane.
47 mins: Croatia kick off the second half. Rebic and Walker compete for the ball and the Croat has been booked for a hand on Walker's face. But, there is some confusion as to whether that yellow was meant for Rebic or Mandzukic.
England fans had a very mellow response to Trippier's goal. Just a few hurrahs and a few claps. Nothing more.
HALF TIME: Kieran Trippier's early goal remains the difference between the two sides. Croatia have a mountain to climb; they have come close a number of times but England remain solid in defence.
45 mins: Modric swings in a free kick from the left flank and it is dealt with by England. There was just one minute of extra time and so the referee blows the whistle as soon as England get it away.
41 mins:A lull in the proceedings with England passing the ball around in front of the Croatian defence and Croatia unable to get it too far away from there whenever they get the ball. So, in that time, take a look at that Trippier goal from this incredible angle. The goalkeeper is not lonely in his jubilation, there is a sea of England fans celebrating with him.
35 mins: England break with Kane who drives through the middle and passes it to Alli on his left. Alli seems to have been played in due to Lovren slipping but the latter recovers well to shut out any space Alli had. But England are attacking in numbers and Alli passes it to the central pocket outside where Lingard arrives, he shuffles it to his right foot and takes a shot that is devoid of power and off target.
33 mins: A period of Croatian pressure, first Ante Rebic tries to play in Mandzukic but it is cleared straight back to him. Rebic takes the shot but it is straight at Pickford. Rebic then tries to get at the end of a long ball, Pickford gets to it first and is clattered by Rebic.
29 mins: Alli plays in Kane in the box from the left, Subasic spreads himself and blocks Kane's shot brilliantly, it runs to the byline and Kane keeps it in play, he is right beside the left-side goal post and takes a shot from that tight angle and Subasic saves again. The linesman had called Kane offside by then.