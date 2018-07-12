Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati feel sorry for England after Croatia loss

Players of Croatia celebrate after the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Players of Croatia celebrate after the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Mario Mandzukic’s 109th minute goal helped Croatia beat England 2-1 and sent the 2018 World Cup final. This is the first time that Croatia have reached the title clash of the tournament and they will face France on Sunday. England looked on course to reach their first final since 1966 for much of the first half after Kieran Trippier put them ahead in the fifth minute of the match. Croatia clawed their way back into the match in the second half and it was Ivan Perisic who scored the equaliser for them in the 55th minute.

The match went into extra-time and both sides were unable to creat any meaningfull chances in the first period of it. Mario Mandzukic who was struggling with fatigue for much of extra-time managed to find the decisive kick of the ball.

Happiness in the journey! We can’t only be happy if we win. Proud of this team. Proud of our country. That was beautiful ✌🏾❤️🦁🦁🦁 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) 11 July 2018

England are out… unbelievable achievement from the boys, staff & every1 behind the scenes! You have united the country & go home as heroes! Special praise for Gareth… you have given us an identity & made us believe in Int football again! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @england @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TXLFO6UUKd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 11 July 2018

Gutted. Massive well done to all the lads who have done us all proud, keep your heads held high. This is a great young team with a big big future 👏👏👏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 11 July 2018

I’m so proud of our Boys & to be honest, the whole country. I’ve been inspired by the spirit of our people all coming together during this time. It’s what makes me so proud to be British. Let’s hold on to that fighting spirit & stand tall & United. It will come home one day! ???? — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 11, 2018

Gutted for you @england but you have made the whole country very proud ???? — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) July 11, 2018

Very happy for Croatia well done what a game, I know @paultonich you would be so so proud. I hope you never booked your flight home during the game ???? — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 11, 2018

Utterly choked, but this young side gave absolutely everything. It’s a huge step forward and they’ll only get better in the future. They can hold their heads high, they did our country proud. Congratulations to Croatia. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018

A great journey and experience for these young ?????????????? players . My overriding thoughts tonight are that they should be proud and that I hope they get their again soon to go that final step ?? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 11, 2018

If anyone has anything negative to say about this @England team or individuals keep your tweets to yourself. Nobody would have thoughts they’d be where they are or achieved what they have and they’ve made everyone proud so get behind them and show love not hate #threelions ?? — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 11, 2018

To everyone who supported us. To everyone who believed this time was different. To everyone who wasn’t afraid to dream. To everyone who knows this is only the beginning. Thank you. We hope we made you proud. #threelions pic.twitter.com/jH8lYMB2E0 — England (@England) July 11, 2018

The final between Croatia and France will be played on Sunday, July 15. Before that, England and Belgium will play in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

