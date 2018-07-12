Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
  • Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati feel sorry for England after Croatia loss

Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati feel sorry for England after Croatia loss

Croatia reached their first ever World Cup final by beating England 2-1 with Mario Mandzukic scoring in the second half of extra time.

Updated: July 12, 2018 2:33:15 pm
Players of Croatia celebrate after the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Related News

Mario Mandzukic’s 109th minute goal helped Croatia beat England 2-1 and sent the 2018 World Cup final. This is the first time that Croatia have reached the title clash of the tournament and they will face France on Sunday. England looked on course to reach their first final since 1966 for much of the first half after Kieran Trippier put them ahead in the fifth minute of the match. Croatia clawed their way back into the match in the second half and it was Ivan Perisic who scored the equaliser for them in the 55th minute.

The match went into extra-time and both sides were unable to creat any meaningfull chances in the first period of it. Mario Mandzukic who was struggling with fatigue for much of extra-time managed to find the decisive kick of the ball.

The final between Croatia and France will be played on Sunday, July 15. Before that, England and Belgium will play in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement