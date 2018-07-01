Croatia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Croatia vs Denmark in Round of 16 Live Streaming

Croatia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Croatia are unbeaten in this World Cup and looked like a team with intent. They beat Argentina in the group stages and are now in the Round of 16 after winning their group. They face Denmark in their Round of 16 game on Sunday and will like to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. A win here will give them a spot in the quarter-finals. Croatia vs Denmark Live Streaming is on Sony Liv. Croatia vs Denmark Live Stream available on Sonyliv.com and Croatia vs Denmark Live Score on Sony Network. Catch Croatia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.
Croatia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming:
Croatia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Croatia's coach and captain hailed their "fantastic" World Cup so far and declared themselves ready to beat Denmark on Sunday in a quest to emulate their predecessors' greatest triumph two decades ago. Free-flowing Croatia romped through the group stage with three wins out of three, setting up the last-16 clash with the Danes at the same Nizhny Novgorod Stadium where nine days ago they stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina 3-0.
"We've played fantastically in the group stage. We must be proud of that. But for this new game, we must forget all that went before," said captain Luka Modric, a 12-year-old when Croatia reached the semi-final in France in 1998.
"It is a stern test for us, but it is high time that this generation hurdles this obstacle which we haven't hurdled since 1998. I expect us to be capable of doing that ... We are full of self-confidence."
Though Croatia are favourites on Sunday, and are some people's surprise pick to win the whole tournament, coach Zlatko Dalic said Denmark's solid team play and strong defence should not be under-estimated.
"We have the highest possible respect for the Danish team. The fact they have gone 18 games unbeaten speaks volumes," he said. "What awaits us is a very difficult match ... The group stage will mean nothing if we do not verify that tomorrow."
With the exception of a winter-tour squad consisting of home-based players only, the Danes have not lost since a 1-0 defeat to Montenegro in October 2016. Modric, who has already scored two goals, will be expected once again to pull the strings for Croatia from midfield.
Croatia and Denmark have met thrice before in big tournaments. The first meeting was in the 1996 Euros and Croatia won that match 3-0. They then met each other twice in the qualifiers for the 1998 World Cup, the first was a 1-1 draw and the second was a 3-1 win for Denmark.
Croatia were ruthlessly efficient in putting down all the opponents they faced thus far in this tournament and are rightly being seen as favourites to go far this year. Denmark were impressive in their group and could afford to play 'easy-life' football against France in their final group game with their qualification sealed halfway through that match. There is no doubt, though, that Croatia are the overwhelming favourites to win this one.