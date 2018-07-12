FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatian players knock over a photographer during celebrations, help him up and kiss him

Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic helps an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet after celebrating scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic helps an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet after celebrating scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Mario Mandzukic’s goal gave Croatia the lead over England in the second period of extra-time. The aftermath of that goal was that England were knocked out and a photographer was knocked over. While celebrating, Croatian players crashed into the photographers’ area and ended up piling on top of one of the photographers. The players then helped him to his feet and apologised profusely, with defender Domagoj Vida even taking the time to plant a kiss on his forehead.

Team Croatia apologizes to photographers after accidentally trampling them celebrating a goal in the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FMlkr0cIyE — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) 11 July 2018

There was some speculation around the identity of the photographer, with one individual even suggesting that he could be working with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The best part of that Croatian goal was the Croatian players kissing random photographer. Isn’t that the dude from @jimmykimmel? pic.twitter.com/h90TaZ4sNU — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) 11 July 2018

The man who had the honour of being knocked out by the collective weight of Croatia’s finest was Yuri Cortez who is the Chief Photographer at AFP Mexico. Even while he was down on the ground, he never stopped shooting and ended up with some incredible photos.

Photographer of the day: Yuri Cortez (AFP Mexico) ???? pic.twitter.com/ZQ5RfymE63 — David Llada (@lladini) 11 July 2018

Croatia reached the World Cup final for the very first time in the history of the country and will play France for the title on Sunday.

