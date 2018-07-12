WATCH: Croatian firefighters scramble to attend distress call, miss match-winning penalty

Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Croatia has reached the World Cup final for the first time after defeating England 2-1 in the semifinal.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatian players celebrate after their team advanced to the final. (AP/PTI)
The World Cup fever has truly gripped Croatia with the country making its first-ever entry in the World Cup final. Termed as one of the “dark horses” at the start of the tournament in Russia, the side led by midfielder Luka Modric have gone past the likes of Denmark, Russia and England to seal a spot in the final against France. But in spite of the celebrations and revelry, Croatia firefighters showed their work ethic in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot during Croatia’s quarterfinal clash against Russia. The firefighters were seen watching the match with intent, hoping to see their team make it to the semis. But just when Ivan Rakitic stepped up to take the final penalty kick in the shootout, they received a distress call. The firefighters, who were glued to the TV sets, were seen getting up from their chairs at once and rush around to get ready. They quickly changed into their gears, entered the fire truck and drove off to address the call.

Moments later, Rakitic converted the penalty, and a couple of firefighters, who were off duty, cheered the big win.

Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic were on target for Croatia as they defeated England on Wednesday in the semifinal. The final of the World Cup between France and Croatia will take place on Sunday.

