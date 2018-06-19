Cristiano Ronaldo leads FIFA World Cup 2018’s most followed stars on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo has the highest number of followers on Twitter. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has the highest number of followers on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 has already kicked off and has given some exciting moments to the fans. From Cristiano Ronaldo’s eqauliser against Spain to Germany’s defeat in the first match to Harry Kane’s header against Tunisia in the stoppage time that won the game for England, fans and spectators have been witnessing it all.

The star players have a huge fan following and this is pretty evident in the tally of their Twitter followers. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with the most number of Twitter followers which is 73.9M and the Portuguese skipper is followed by Neymar (40.2M) and Andres Iniesta (23.4M). There’s obviously Neymar from Brazil, Iniesta who’s set to play his last World Cup and the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez among others. Here’s the complete list of top 10 footballers with the most number of Twitter followers.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) (Portugal) (73.9M Followers)

2. Neymar (@neymarjr) (Brazil) (40.2M Followers)

3. Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) (Spain) (23.2M Followers)

4. Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) (Germany) (23.2M Followers)

5. Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) (Spain) (18.8M Followers)

6. James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) (Colombia) (17.2 M Followers)

7. Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) (Colombia) (16.9M Followers)

8. Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) (Spain) (15.1M Followers)

9. Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) (Uruguay) (14.8M Followers)

10. Sergio Agüero (@aguerosergiokun) (Argentina) (13.2M Followers)

