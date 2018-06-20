Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Europe’s top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the fourth minute in Portugal’s win over Morocco. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the fourth minute in Portugal’s win over Morocco. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest scorer among European countries after finding the back of the net in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Morocco at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. The fourth minute header was the solitary goal in Portugal’s victory which earned them first all three points in the tournament.

Ronaldo’s goal tally thus reached 85 goals – one more than former Hungary striker Ferenc Puskas. The Portuguese captain had gone level following a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain in the first game of Group B. Ronaldo is now second in the all-time goalscorers list behind legendary Iranian striker Ali Daei who had scored 109 goals.

In the nervous game for Portugal rife with chances for Morocco, Ronaldo felt the team must improve going forward into the tournament. “Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase,” said Ronaldo following the win. “We’re almost there (knockout stages) and then we’ll see. We’ll take things match after match. We will try to come first in the group.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos once again had to find superlatives to describe the star striker. “Cristiano Ronaldo is like a port wine, he changes as he ages,” said Santos. “He’s constantly evolving, unlike regular players he’s always evolving. He won’t be doing the same thing in two or three years and he’s not doing what he did four or five years ago. He knows himself well and what he needs to do.”

Ronaldo’s goal was his fourth goal at the tournament, which puts him back at the top of the leading goalscorers list, more than his combined tally at three previous editions.

