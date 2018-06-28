Cricket Germany offers hilarious suggestion to FIFA after World Cup exit

Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea and were knocked out of World Cup. (Reuters) Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea and were knocked out of World Cup. (Reuters)

The ongoing football World Cup in Russia saw its biggest upset on Wednesday after the defending champions Germany were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages. The 2014 World Champions suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their final group stage match and bowed out of the tournament. After the dramatic turn of events, Cricket Germany came up with a hilarious solution to ensure such upsets do not take place in football’s biggest tournament.

In a tweet, Cricket Germany appeared to take a dig at ICC’s decision to allow only 10 teams to participate in a World Cup. “We hereby ask #FIFA to make the next #WorldCup open only to ten teams,” the tweet read.

We hereby ask #FIFA to make the next #WorldCup open only to ten teams 🏏🇩🇪 — Cricket Germany 🏏 (@Cricket_Germany) 27 June 2018

ICC has received criticism for not allowing a fair chance to associate nations and minnows in cricket World Cup by reducing the competition in the tournament. In the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2018, only 10 teams will participate, thus making it easier for top teams to survive longer in the tournament and reduce the chances of major upsets. The tweet from Cricket Germany received massive attention and several appreciated the sly dig at ICC.

Indeed. And just think of all the money they would lose (not) as a result!?! 🏏🇫🇮 — Cricket Finland (@CricketFinland) 27 June 2018

Cricket limited mostly to asian countries! @icc murdering cricket

Doing nothing just fulfilling the giants and own bags

See #FIFAWORLDCUP18 looks so gr8 with 32 teams and so many upsets and ppl loving them

CRICKET too needs new dimensions

10 team WC sucks😣 — 😎 (@kohli_lover) 28 June 2018

😂😂👍👍👍 biased ICC — Ashish T (@AshishShrawan) 27 June 2018

And @ICC should make 4 team cricket world cup — Gurwinder Kahlon (@GurwinderKahlo6) 27 June 2018

Just to make it clear, Germany are not of the 10 teams who will be participating in the Cricket World Cup next year.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd