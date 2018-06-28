Follow Us:
Cricket Germany offers hilarious suggestion to FIFA after World Cup exit

Germany failed to surpass the Champions curse and were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 28, 2018 2:33:13 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea and were knocked out of World Cup. (Reuters)
The ongoing football World Cup in Russia saw its biggest upset on Wednesday after the defending champions Germany were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages. The 2014 World Champions suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their final group stage match and bowed out of the tournament. After the dramatic turn of events, Cricket Germany came up with a hilarious solution to ensure such upsets do not take place in football’s biggest tournament.

In a tweet, Cricket Germany appeared to take a dig at ICC’s decision to allow only 10 teams to participate in a World Cup. “We hereby ask #FIFA to make the next #WorldCup open only to ten teams,” the tweet read.

ICC has received criticism for not allowing a fair chance to associate nations and minnows in cricket World Cup by reducing the competition in the tournament. In the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2018, only 10 teams will participate, thus making it easier for top teams to survive longer in the tournament and reduce the chances of major upsets. The tweet from Cricket Germany received massive attention and several appreciated the sly dig at ICC.

Just to make it clear, Germany are not of the 10 teams who will be participating in the Cricket World Cup next year.

