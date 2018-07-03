Colombia vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Colombia, England eye quarters spot

Colombia vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: England finished in their group stage at the second position behind Belgium and now they face Colombia in the Round of 16 in Moscow. England will look to put up a spirited performance again underdogs Colombia in the match as this is a chance to reach the quarter-finals. Colombia, after a slow start to the tournament, are looking a dangerous team in the World Cup. Catch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score of Colombia vs England Live Streaming here.
Colombia vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Colombia forward Radamel Falcao has put his hapless stints at English Premier League clubs behind him and wants to deliver in their World Cup round of 16 against England on Tuesday. The forward spent a season each at Manchester United and then Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 but failed to make any impact, before returning to Monaco.
He managed just one goal in 10 top division appearances at Chelsea, nine of which were as a substitute in 2015/16, after having netted four times in 26 Premier League matches for Manchester United the season before. On Monday he said he had no feelings of revenge when Colombia meet England in Moscow's Spartak Stadium but was ready to deliver a fine performance.
"It is true that I did not shine as I had wanted in England but that is part of the past," said the 32-year-old striker. "Tomorrow's game I only can say that it is beautiful to be here to play against England and all our players are very well prepared. It is a game we always dreamed of playing. Since we were young children we wanted to play something like this," he said.
Colombia lost their Group H opener to Japan but beat Poland and Senegal to advance to the knockout stage. England, however, had booked their knockout stage spot after two victories in their first two group matches, resting several players in their final group loss to Belgium.
This is the chance for those teams that have not been tagged as favourites to go all the way for the title. England have a great chance, now that big giants like Germany, Argentina, Spain, Portugal have been knocked out.
For Colombia, doubts still persist over whether star man James Rodriguez will be fit to start for the South Americans in Moscow. James, 26, went off injured during Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal on Thursday. The playmaker missed training on Friday and Saturday, and a scan subsequently showed he has a swelling in his right calf, though the Colombian football federation says the muscle is not torn.
England are expected to revert to the side that started against Tunisia. That means midfielder Dele Alli has recovered from the thigh injury he picked up in that opening Group G win.
Hello. Welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Colombia and England. Gareth Southgate's side surprised everyone with a positive campaign in the group stages, finishing runner-ups after losing their final match against Belgium. They will now be hoping to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. Colombia, on the other hand, topped their group but James Rodriguez is doubtful of featuring in this match.