Colombia vs England Live, FIFA World Cup 2018: Yerry Mina equalises for Colombia in stoppage time

Harry Kane scored from the spot to put England ahead. (Source: AP) Harry Kane scored from the spot to put England ahead. (Source: AP)

Yerry Mina’s stoppage time header served as the equaliser for Colombia against England as they forced the final Round of 16 game into the extra time. Mina rose the highest as the corner was swung in and header it past the England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Harry Kane converted a penalty kick to score his sixth goal and put England ahead in the second half of their Round of 16 encounter against Colombia. Kane was taken down by Carlos Sanchez inside the box and the referee immediatly pointed to the spot. Colombia have looked increasingly temperamental since then. Colombia were holding England 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup Round of 16 match at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Tuesday.

The tournament’s leading scorer Harry Kane came close to adding to his five goals for England at the finals in Russia but his 16th minute header at the far post flew over the bar as his side had Colombia on the back foot for much of the half.

The winners will face Sweden in the quarter-finals.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd