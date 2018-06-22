‘Catastrophe!’, ‘Humiliation!’: How Argentina media described 3-0 World Cup loss against Croatia

Argentina fans react after 3-0 loss against Croatia. (AP) Argentina fans react after 3-0 loss against Croatia. (AP)

Argentina suffered a shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia on Thursday, further deteriorating their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16. It was the South American nation’s biggest defeat in the group stages of the World Cup since 1958, when they lost 6-1 to Czechoslovakia. Ante Rebic, Ivan Rakitic and skipper Luka Modric were on target for Croatia as they humiliated the 2014 World Cup runners-up.

After the loss, the Argentine media spared no words and described the result as “catastrophic”. The Clarin newspaper, on its official website wrote, “Catastrophe against Croatia, Argentina disappoints and is on the way out of the World Cup!” The La Nacion website further described it as “ridiculous”. “Argentina were ridiculed by Croatia and has jeopardised its future in the competition,” it said.

In spite of Lionel Messi being the only player on the field that looked to have some skills behind his feet, the media did not spare the skipper either. Television commentator Diego Latorre, of the TV Publica network, slammed him on the show. Messi was at a standstill, he was off the pace, depressed.” With goalkeeper Willy Caballero committing a massive howler to give the European nation an early lead, he was targetted by Infobae news website, who described the defeat as “humiliation” and called Caballero’s effort sarcastically as “incredible”.

After drawing their opening contest 1-1 against Iceland, Argentina needed a win to push for a qualification in Round of 16. But the 3-0 defeat has seriously upset their chances, and now La Albiceleste need to push for a win against Nigeria to get back into the thick of things. Moreover, they would also have to be dependent on the other results in the group going their way.

