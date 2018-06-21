Burger King apologises for sexist advertisement

Burger King has apologised after furore over the sexist World Cup ad. (Source: AP File) Burger King has apologised after furore over the sexist World Cup ad. (Source: AP File)

The Russian arm of fast food chain Burger King has apologised after a sexist advertisement offered women a reward of 3 million roubles ($47,000 or nearly Rs 32 lakhs) and free Whopper burgers for life if they got pregnant with a World Cup player’s baby. “Women who manage to get the best football genes will promote the Russian team’s success for generations to come,” said the advert.

The promotion caused outrage in Russia, which is hosting the World Cup for the first time, forcing the company to delete it. “This is a direct reflection of the level our society is at towards women,” said one feminist community.

Many sections in advertising and media portray women as “sexual predators”. Articles in the pro-Kremlin media have used strong words in the way they “bait foreign fans” and chat them up.

“Love tricks: Russian beauties catch foreign fans,” said Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper; while another, Championat sport website, told of “How Russian beauties snare foreigners”. In one video, a state TV host says that “hundreds or thousands of vamps have flocked to Moscow” in the hope of meeting foreign football fans. Championat has also been publishing a daily roundup of “top World Cup beauties”.

On the field of play, Russia and the fans have been taken by a dream start to the tournament by qualifying for the last-16 stages following 5-0 and 3-1 wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt respecttively.

