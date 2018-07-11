British parliament to discuss declaring Monday as bank holiday if England win World Cup

England fans signed a petition demanding Monday as Bank Holiday. (Source: Reuters) England fans signed a petition demanding Monday as Bank Holiday. (Source: Reuters)

As England gear up for the semifinal clash against Croatia in the World Cup 2018 tournament on Wednesday, the fans have signed a petitioned demanding the next Monday, July 16, as a bank holiday, in case the Three Lions win the trophy. It is for the first time since 1990 that England have reached the semifinal of the World Cup, and the fans have started to believe that this could be the year that the trophy is “coming home”.

According to a report from Talk Sport, over 180,000 people have signed the petition which was posted on the Government’s website by Liam Betson. The petition states that in case England led by coach Gareth Southgate wins the trophy, the entire country should be given an off day on Monday as the day “will not be pleasant for all fans”.

With the petition receiving over 100,000 signatures by Tuesday morning, it will be considered for a debate in the House of Commons, the report adds.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has backed the calls to declare Monday as an off day to recognise the importance of football in the country. Corbyn’s spokesman told TalkSport: “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but I think it is the case that Jeremy believes that if England were to win the World Cup there should be a public bank holiday in celebration.”

He further added: “The World Cup is a very special international competition. It’s something that brings people together on a very large scale and we need recognition of that and recognition of the importance of football in the country.”

If England manage to get past Croatia in the semifinal, they will meet France in the final of the World Cup in Russia on Sunday, July 15. The Three Lions have only won the trophy once, back in 1966. It is also the only time when they managed to reach the World Cup final.

