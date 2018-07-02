Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil face ‘tricky’ Mexico in Round of 16

Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score and Updates: Brazil have not had the best of starts in this World Cup. They were touted to be one of the title favourites, but are still far from showing their full potential. The South America nation will face Mexico on Monday as both teams look to enter the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Mexico lost their previous encounter 3-0 to Sweden, and they will be feeling the pangs from the defeat. They are likely to be extra cautious against the pacy opposition. Questions still surround regarding Marcelo’s fitness who was injured in Brazil’s last match against Serbia.
Live Blog
Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil vs Mexico Live Updates
Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio believes the way to take on Brazil, whom he labelled the “best team in the world”, in the last 16 of the World Cup is for his side to adhere to their attacking philosophy. The two nations meet in Samara on Monday with Mexico looking to replicate the performance that saw them defeat holders Germany in the group stage. However, they will be up against a team with an embarrassment of riches, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. “Brazil is a great team. I would go as far as to say it is the best team in the world,” Osorio told reporters on Sunday. “Each and every one of their players can control the ball and pass the ball very well. They behave like a unit. This will be a great opportunity for Mexican football to face the best team on the planet and we will have to play to our full potential.”
(Reuters)
Players at the World Cup will be banned for one match if they pick up two yellow cards before the semi-final stage. As far as players are concerned, some of the biggest names who could miss a potential quarterfinal game, should their respective team go forward, including Brazil's Philippe Coutinho. If he gets a booking, and Brazil reach quarterfinals, the Barcelona star will have to sit from the match.
There are not many teams in world football who boast an even moderately successful record against five-time World Cup winners Brazil but in recent years Mexico have proved they have what it takes to upstage the yellow-shirted powerhouse. Whereas seven of the teams in the knockout stages of the tournament have failed to record a single victory over Brazil since 2000 – admittedly Spain, Denmark and Belgium have only played the South American giants once each – Mexico have won six of their 14 match-ups with Brazil in the same time period. Only France, who have beaten Brazil three times in six meetings, have a better record of the remaining teams in the last 16.
READ MORE
Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio believes the way to take on Brazil, whom he labelled the “best team in the world”, in the last 16 of the World Cup is for his side to adhere to their attacking philosophy. The two nations meet in Samara on Monday with Mexico looking to replicate the performance that saw them defeat holders Germany in the group stage. However, they will be up against a team with an embarrassment of riches, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. “Brazil is a great team. I would go as far as to say it is the best team in the world,” Osorio told reporters on Sunday. “Each and every one of their players can control the ball and pass the ball very well. They behave like a unit. This will be a great opportunity for Mexican football to face the best team on the planet and we will have to play to our full potential.”
READ MORE
Brazil captain Thiago Silva is hoping Neymar plays as well as some of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates have done in the knockout round of the World Cup. Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored a pair of goals in France’s 4-3 victory over Argentina, sending Lionel Messi out of the tournament. Edinson Cavani then scored both goals in Uruguay’s 2-1 victory that eliminated Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. Perhaps some of that PSG magic will strike on Monday when Brazil faces Mexico at Samara Arena. “We hope tomorrow will be a great day and that Neymar is inspired as much as the other players,” said Silva, who also plays for Paris Saint-Germain.
READ MORE
Mexico have not been able to make it to the Quarterfinals of the World Cup since 1986. But Hector Herrera believes this could be the year for them. Here's what he had to say:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Despite a nervy start to the tournament, Brazil midfielder Casemiro believes his side is looking strong going into the knockout stages of the World Cup. Here is what he had to say:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The World Cup 2018 started on a high for Mexico. In their opening contest, Mexico defeated the World Champions Germany 1-0. In their second match, they defeated South Korea 2-1 to continue their winning run. But, in spite of the two wins, they almost lost a spot in the Round of 16, after losing to Sweden in their final game 3-0. A 2-0 victory to South Korea against Germany helped them in picking up the win. Now, Mexico will face another tough challenge against Brazil. Can they reach the quarterfinals?