Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil to face Mexican challenge

Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil take on Mexico. (Reuters)

Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio believes the way to take on Brazil, whom he labelled the “best team in the world”, in the last 16 of the World Cup is for his side to adhere to their attacking philosophy. The two nations meet in Samara on Monday with Mexico looking to replicate the performance that saw them defeat holders Germany in the group stage. However, they will be up against a team with an embarrassment of riches, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. “Brazil is a great team. I would go as far as to say it is the best team in the world,” Osorio told reporters on Sunday. “Each and every one of their players can control the ball and pass the ball very well. They behave like a unit. This will be a great opportunity for Mexican football to face the best team on the planet and we will have to play to our full potential.”

