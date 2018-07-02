Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil to face Mexican challenge

Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score and Updates: Brazil have not had the best of starts in this World Cup. They were touted to be one of the title favourites, but are still far from showing their full potential. The South America nation will face Mexico on Monday as both teams look to enter the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Mexico lost their previous encounter 3-0 to Sweden, and they will be feeling the pangs from the defeat. They are likely to be extra cautious against the pacy opposition. Questions still surround regarding Marcelo’s fitness who was injured in Brazil’s last match against Serbia.
Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming
Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio believes the way to take on Brazil, whom he labelled the “best team in the world”, in the last 16 of the World Cup is for his side to adhere to their attacking philosophy. The two nations meet in Samara on Monday with Mexico looking to replicate the performance that saw them defeat holders Germany in the group stage. However, they will be up against a team with an embarrassment of riches, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. “Brazil is a great team. I would go as far as to say it is the best team in the world,” Osorio told reporters on Sunday. “Each and every one of their players can control the ball and pass the ball very well. They behave like a unit. This will be a great opportunity for Mexican football to face the best team on the planet and we will have to play to our full potential.”
The World Cup 2018 started on a high for Mexico. In their opening contest, Mexico defeated the World Champions Germany 1-0. In their second match, they defeated South Korea 2-1 to continue their winning run. But, in spite of the two wins, they almost lost a spot in the Round of 16, after losing to Sweden in their final game 3-0. A 2-0 victory to South Korea against Germany helped them in picking up the win. Now, Mexico will face another tough challenge against Brazil. Can they reach the quarterfinals?