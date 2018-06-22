FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 9 Live Updates: Brazil to take on Costa Rica, Iceland to face Nigeria

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 9 Live Updates: After Argentina’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia, all focus on Day 9 is likely to be on Nigeria’s clash with Iceland. Iceland drew their opening game against Argentina and will be hoping to push for a victory on Friday, to earn all the three points and boost their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16. The day will see the return of title favourites Brazil as they go head-to-head with Costa Rica. Big news – Neymar is fit and will start for the five-time World Champions. Serbia will take on Switzerland tonight as well. Catch all Live action and updates of FIFA World Cup Day 2018 Day 9. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Points Table | Fixtures)
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: Catch Live action and updates as Brazil take on Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: Neymar will start for Brazil in a mostly unchanged lineup against Costa Rica on Friday at the World Cup. Although Brazil coach Tite said Neymar still needs time to reach peak shape, he insisted he is not endangering the striker’s health. “Yes, he will be playing. There’s no sacrifice here,” Tite said through a translator Thursday. “We want to win but the coach is not going to play around with a player’s health, the price would be too high to pay.” Tite was expected to use the same 11 players that were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in the team’s opening match, but right back Danilo got injured in the team’s final training session on Thursday and will be replaced by Fagner. Neymar limped out of a training session on Tuesday after appearing to hurt his right ankle. But on Wednesday, the Brazilian soccer confederation posted photos and a video of Neymar training with the rest of the squad and said he was fine.
(Source: AP)
Neymar is reported to be fit and will start for Brazil against Costa Rica. But the defender, Danilo has picked up an injury and he will most likely sit out this one. Brazil have won their last five games against Costa Rica and will be hoping for their sixth one.
Nigeria's Victor Moses believes his side needs to go hard against Iceland to pick up a win. Listen to what he has to say:
The World Cup match between Nigeria and Iceland will draw all the attention tonight, especially with Argentina losing 3-0 to Croatia. Iceland, who drew against Argentina in their opening match have a great opportunity to push for a qualification in the next round, if they can beat Nigeria tonight. What an upset it would be!
Plenty in store for football fans on Day 9 in Russia. There are three matches, and all of them can pose major upsets in the tournament. Here are the matches today:
- Brazil vs Costa Rica
- Nigeria vs Iceland
- Serbia vs Switzerland