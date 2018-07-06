Brazil vs Belgium Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Marcelo to return for Brazil against Belgium

Neymar - Key player for Brazil

Neymar has not been in the best form so far. He has faced criticisms for his "theatrics" and "acting", as he has gained attention for constantly falling down. But Karan Prashant Saxena argues he still holds the key to ensure Brazil do not "fall" down against Belgium.

"If Neymar can spend a little more time up front and connect better with Jesus Gabriel, who is having a really quiet summer in Russia, he can become a real threat for Jan Vertonghen and Vincent Kompany to tackle. Add the speed and accuracy of Philippe Coutinho to the mix and it is a recipe for disaster. Neymar, also needs to play a little selflessly, and look to be more dependent on Coutinho and Jesus (or Firmino, who is likely to get a start), rather than attempting to go for glory himself."

