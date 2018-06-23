FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Score, Day 10: Belgium vs Tunisia to kick things off in Moscow

World Cup Day 10 Live

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Before we move forward to Day 10, let's do a quick recap of Day 9.

First up, Brazil were hurried, huffed and puffed by Costa Rica but eventually got all three points after two late, late goals sealed the win. Coutinho and Neymar finding the back of the net for the five-time winners. Thereafter, Neymar broke into tears while Tite fell to the ground while celebrating.

In the second game of the day, Iceland's resolve was finally broken by a very quick, very solid Nigeria attack. Comfortable 2-0 win for the Eagles in the end. Win important for Nigeria and Argentina both.

In the final game of the night, probably the best at the tournament so far, Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia. The game became more than just football following Shaqiri and Xhaka's celebrations.