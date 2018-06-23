FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Score, Day 10: Belgium vs Tunisia to kick things off in Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score: Day 10 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia will get underway with Belgium taking on Tunisia in Moscow. A win would propel The Red Devils forward into the last-16 while a win here is pivotal for the North Africans to keep their hopes alive. Belgium come into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Panama while Tunisia suffered heartbreak in a 1-2 defeat to England with a late Harry Kane goal denying them points. Later in the day, Mexico take on South Korea while Germany face Sweden. Catch live score and updates from Belgium vs Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Score, Day 10: Belgium vs Tunisia Live in Moscow
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Belgium vs Tunisia: Tunisia will look to end the barren and winless run for Arab countries at the World Cup in Russia when they face a much-fancied Belgium side in Moscow. They would hope to use their speed to get past a Belgium defence that look nervous in the 3-0 win over Panama. With seven defeats in seven matches for Arab countries, Tunisia will hope to stop the rot. “Belgium are very strong but we are ready. We want to avoid the mistakes we made in the first match. We will change our style,” said coach Nabil Maaloul prior to the contest. He further added that the plan was to employ the same 4-3-3 formation that almost kept England at bay but would be more attacking in approach.
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Before we move forward to Day 10, let's do a quick recap of Day 9.
First up, Brazil were hurried, huffed and puffed by Costa Rica but eventually got all three points after two late, late goals sealed the win. Coutinho and Neymar finding the back of the net for the five-time winners. Thereafter, Neymar broke into tears while Tite fell to the ground while celebrating.
In the second game of the day, Iceland's resolve was finally broken by a very quick, very solid Nigeria attack. Comfortable 2-0 win for the Eagles in the end. Win important for Nigeria and Argentina both.
In the final game of the night, probably the best at the tournament so far, Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia. The game became more than just football following Shaqiri and Xhaka's celebrations.