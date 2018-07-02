Belgium vs Japan Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Belgium vs Japan Live Streaming

Belgium vs Japan Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming. (AP Photo)

Belgium vs Japan Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: He doesn't speak their language. Any of them. But, says Roberto Martinez, that's been the advantage of coaching the Belgians, to whom he speaks "the language of football". As the Red Devils compete for the World Cup in Russia, the Spaniard brought in from England two years ago is getting credit for moulding a "golden generation" of talented individuals into a multicultural, multilingual team that he says can turn Belgium's awkward divisions into a strength on the field.

"I'm a neutral figure," Martinez said last week. "It's very easy for me to judge the person as a footballer. For me it doesn't make a difference if he's from the Flemish part or Wallonia part or where they are from."

Ahead of Monday's late round of 16 match against Japan, Belgium are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals and are desperate to go further after disappointment at going out at that stage of the 2014 World Cup and, to Wales, at Euro 2016.