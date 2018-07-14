Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: Belgium, England seek redemption

Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: Belgium to take on England. Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: Belgium to take on England.

Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: After getting knocked out of the World Cup, Belgium and England will be playing the third-place playoff match on Saturday. The contest offers both the teams a chance to redeem themselves after the heartbreaking loss and gives them an opportunity to attain the bragging rights before packing their bags and leaving Russia. Belgium and England have faced each other once before in the tournament in the group stages in which the former went on to attain a 1-0 win. Gareth Southgate and Co. will be eager to avenge the loss this time around. Catch Live score and updates of Belgium vs England third-place playoff match.