Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: Belgium, England seek redemption

Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: After getting knocked out of the World Cup, Belgium and England will be playing the third-place playoff match on Saturday. The contest offers both the teams a chance to redeem themselves after the heartbreaking loss and gives them an opportunity to attain the bragging rights before packing their bags and leaving Russia. Belgium and England have faced each other once before in the tournament in the group stages in which the former went on to attain a 1-0 win. Gareth Southgate and Co. will be eager to avenge the loss this time around. Catch Live score and updates of Belgium vs England third-place playoff match.
Belgium vs England Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Third-place playoff Live Streaming: England manager Gareth Southgate says he hopes to make “as few changes as possible” for Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff against Belgium. Southgate says his selection will be based primarily on the fitness of individual players suggesting he will resist the temptation to give some fringe players a run-out. All 23 players in Southgate’s squad trained on Friday at the team’s Repino base. “We’ve set the standard of how we work, the standard of how we play, and we want to maintain those standards right to the end. The players did that this morning in training,” Southgate said.
Natasha Singh previews Belgium vs England match:
"When they met in the final group match, both England and Belgium had their spots in the Round of 16 already booked. The only significance of the match was to decide who will finish as group toppers and runner-ups. Belgium manager Roberto Martinez switched nine players and England manager Gareth Southgate, who became a national hero, brought in eight. Ultimately, Belgium won 1-0 through Adnan Januzaj’s curling shot to end up as group toppers and they were handed the tougher side of the draw in Japan, Brazil and France."
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Belgium vs England Live match. This fixture would mean little to both the teams, considering they have been knocked out from the tournament, and will not be lifting the trophy. But for what it's worth, England and Belgium would give their all to win this one, to get one final moment of glory before bowing down from the competition. Bragging rights will be at stake, while redemption will be the gift. Who will win the match?