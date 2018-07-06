Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet tracks down World Cup fan who asked for his jersey

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with the fan. (Source: Twitter/Simon Mignolet) Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with the fan. (Source: Twitter/Simon Mignolet)

Belgium saw a thrilling clash against Japan in the World Cup Round of 16, which finished with Nacer Chadli scoring the winning goal for his side in the 94th minute. The Asian nation saw themselves going down dramatically from 2-0 up to 2-3 down and were knocked out of the competition. As the supporters cheered Belgium’s victory in the stands, there was one fan, wearing a Liverpool jersey, who held up a placard that read, “Mignolet, can I have U’r [sic] T-shirt?”

Belgium reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who was among the substitutes in the match, shared the photo of the fan after the match and asked his Twitter followers to help him in tracking the fan down. “I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy?,” the Liverpool goalkeeper wrote in a tweet.

I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy? #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/XZuAuTxmEc — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 2 July 2018

The young fan can bless his stars, as the Twitterati did manage to help Mignolet in his endeavour. A couple of days later, Mignolet shared a photo with the fan and thanked social media for helping him in finding him. In a tweet, he wrote, “Twitter, we found him. Meet Arsen. Travelled from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. And yes, he got my shirt. How I love social media. Thanks all!!!”

Twitter, we found him. Meet Arsen. Travelled from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. And yes, he got my shirt. How I love social media❤ thanks all!!! #YNWA #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/CbLcmasuYq — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 5 July 2018

Belgium will face Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinal clash on Friday. Mignolet, who has not yet played a single match in Russia, is likely to sit this one out as well, with Thibaut Courtois in brilliant form.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd