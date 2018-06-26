Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Australia eye win to reach Round of 16

Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Australia will take on Peru in a do-or-die contest on Tuesday. While Peru have already been eliminated after losing to Denmark and France in their first two games, Australia managed to push for against Denmark, and need to win to remain in contention for the knockout stages. But their future in the tournament will also be tied with the result of France’s clash with Denmark. If Denmark are able to win against France, it will put their place in Round of 16 in jeopardy. Australia will be hoping that key players such as Aaron Mooy and Tim Cahill come off good against the South American nation to give their side a big win. Catch Live scores and updates as Australia take on Peru in World Cup in Russia.
Live Blog
Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk made it clear Monday that what happens 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Moscow doesn’t matter if the Socceroos don’t find a way to beat Peru. That being said, van Marwijk is hoping France wants to finish the group stage with a more appealing performance than its first two games. And doing so may in turn help out Australia in Sochi. “They are proud players and they play two times. They won but they didn’t play the way they can play and they are one of the best teams in the world,” van Marwijk said. “I think they want to prove it and show it to the whole world. But I have no influence on that. The think I have influence on is the game against Peru.”
(Source: AP)
Australia skipper Mile Jeddinak believes the Socceroos will make it the Round of 16. Listen to what he has to say:
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero addresses the Australia fixture. He believes his side will give their all to pick up the win, even though they are already knocked out.
Australia will take on Peru with the hope of registering a place in the Round of 16 tonight. But after a draw and a loss in their opening two matches against Denmark and France, respectively, Australia have to win their match against Peru to push for a contention in the Round of 16. The task, though, might even be more difficult, as their future is also tied to the result between Denmark and France match, as they would need France to beat Denmark, as well. Will Australia make it through to the knockout stages?