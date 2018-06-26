Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Australia eye win to reach Round of 16

Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Australia take on Peru. (Source: Reuters)

Australia vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk made it clear Monday that what happens 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Moscow doesn’t matter if the Socceroos don’t find a way to beat Peru. That being said, van Marwijk is hoping France wants to finish the group stage with a more appealing performance than its first two games. And doing so may in turn help out Australia in Sochi. “They are proud players and they play two times. They won but they didn’t play the way they can play and they are one of the best teams in the world,” van Marwijk said. “I think they want to prove it and show it to the whole world. But I have no influence on that. The think I have influence on is the game against Peru.”

