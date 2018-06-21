Australia get crucial 1-1 draw with Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2018

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Mile Jedinak's penalty kick gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday and new life at the World Cup.

By: AP | Published: June 21, 2018 7:44:11 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA World Cup 2018 news, FIFA World Cup 2018 updates, Australia vs Denmark, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Going into the tournament, No. 36 Australia was the lowest-ranked team in Group C with the others all in the top 12. (Source: AP)
Christian Eriksen scored in the opening minutes for Denmark, which has gone unbeaten in 17 straight international matches. But Jussuf Poulsen’s handball after a video review set up Jedinak’s opportunity in the 38th minute.

Going into the tournament, No. 36 Australia was the lowest-ranked team in Group C with the others all in the top 12.

With a loss to France in the opener, a defeat Thursday would have made it nearly impossible for the Socceroos to advance to the next stage. Denmark, meanwhile, won its first match against Peru.

