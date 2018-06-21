Argentina vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Angel Di Maria on the bench for Argentina against Croatia

Lionel Messi's redemption

Messi's inability to convert a penalty was sandwiched between two virtuoso performances from Cristiano Ronaldo. This led to many declaring that Messi has lost his mojo and that he is more of a Barcelona player than an Argentina player. All that will be completely reversed if he manages to score a goal or two here. To be honest, calling him the only reason why Argentina did not win their opener against Iceland is rather insulting to the latter themselves. They hacked and hassled Messi whenever he got on the ball and it was certainly one of the best defensive performances you would ever see on a football pitch.

So can Messi redeem himself today? He is certainly doing his best impersonation of Christ the Redeemer here.