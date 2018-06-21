Argentina vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Angel Di Maria on the bench for Argentina against Croatia

Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Argentina were harrowed and harassed to a 1-1 draw by a determined Iceland in their opening match of this World Cup. On the other hand, Croatia pulled off a rather straightforward 2-0 win against Nigeria to go top of the Group D table, despite putting up a sterile performance. Argentina’s World Cup finals campaign turning out to be pretty similar to their qualification in the sense that, they face a genuine possibility of being knocked out in the very first round if they don’t manage a win here. Croatia will also know that the performance they put up in their first match would make them vulnerable here as their opponents do possess a number of players who can change the match on their own when given the chance.
Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: ARG vs CRO Live Score
Lionel Messi, it seems, can do only so much. Ahead of Thursday's critical World Cup match against Croatia on the banks of the Volga River, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli tried to temper the expectations weighing on his star player.
``Leo shouldn't shoulder all the responsibility,'' Sampaoli said Wednesday. ``He's the best player in the world, but clearly it's impossible that a single player completely changes the situation of a match.
``He's always there to give you an extra element, but he can't be held responsible for the defeat.''
Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's 1-1 draw against Iceland in the opening group match. That slip has piled the pressure on Argentina to win the second game against Croatia, which defeated Nigeria 2-0 in its opener.
Messi turns 31 on Sunday, so this may be his last World Cup. Or at least the last in which he is widely viewed as the game's top player.
``When you score with the Argentina jersey, we all take credit for it,'' Sampaoli said. ``But when Argentina loses, it's all Leo's fault. I think that's quite unfair treatment. It's a lot of pressure for a single player to stand. I have to say I feel responsible for that missed penalty.''
Positive start from Croatia but that is also more because of Argentina's tendency to fall asleep at the back. Argentina eventually manage to keep possession and the first chance of the match comes when Meza tries pass towards Messi from the left. Croatian keeper Subosic is first to it.
Ivan Perisic is played in and he charges into the box down the left, he takes the shot towards the far post but Caballero brilliantly gets down to get his fingertips to it and put it out for a corner.
Croatia kick off the match. It truly is a galaxy of stars on the pitch with both sides possessing some well known names. Argentina are in their iconic Blue and whites while Croatia are wearing their second choice colours of black and red checks.
Was in the 1998 World Cup. That was also the only time these two sides met in the history of the tournament. It was a dead rubber with both sides already through to the next round and Argentina won the match 1-0.
Messi's inability to convert a penalty was sandwiched between two virtuoso performances from Cristiano Ronaldo. This led to many declaring that Messi has lost his mojo and that he is more of a Barcelona player than an Argentina player. All that will be completely reversed if he manages to score a goal or two here. To be honest, calling him the only reason why Argentina did not win their opener against Iceland is rather insulting to the latter themselves. They hacked and hassled Messi whenever he got on the ball and it was certainly one of the best defensive performances you would ever see on a football pitch.
So can Messi redeem himself today? He is certainly doing his best impersonation of Christ the Redeemer here.
As stated before Di Maria is on the bench for Argentina. Sporting Lisbon’s Marcos Acuna, River Plate’s Enzo Perez and Sevilla’s Gabriel Mercado all find a place in the team while Milan’s Lucas Biglia and Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo are also benched.
Argentina: Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Mascherano, Perez, Acuna, Messi, Aguero, Meza.Subs: Guzman, Ansaldi, Biglia, Fazio, Banega, Higuain, Di Maria, Rojo, Lo Celso, Dybala, Pavon, Armani.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.Subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Kramaric, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric, Nikola Kalinic, Lovre Kalinic.
The match will be officiated by Uzbekistan's Ravshan Irmatov.
Argentina were harrowed and harassed into a 1-1 draw in their previous match by a spirited Iceland. Croatia, on the other hand, put up a rather sterile performance and still managed to beat Nigeria 2-0. A repeat of that performance, though, might not be good for them in this match as this is Argentina they are facing. They have not been able to get a system in place but have players who can change matches on their own at any given time. However, Jorge Sampaoli has made some surprising omissions in the team. There will be no Angel Di Maria or Ever Banega in the squad.