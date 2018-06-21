Urgentina: Now or never for Albi-celestial at FIFA World Cup 2018

Men share a smoke under a mural of Argentina’s soccer star Lionel Messi during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP) Men share a smoke under a mural of Argentina’s soccer star Lionel Messi during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP)

The most stinging critic of Argenetina’s frustrating draw against Iceland was plain-speaking former striker Hernan Crespo. “Lionel Messi is not Diego Maradona. He does not win a World Cup on his own.” Crespo, needless to say, met with unstinting chastening from the Messi-istas. What, though, was misinterpreted was the premise of his observation. Messi, against Iceland, was playing in the channels Maradona once owned – between the half-line and the box. It was the role of a conventional tempo-dictating, play-making No 10 that Messi assumed rather than the modern do-it-all No 10.

Against Iceland, Crespo was interpreting him as a conventional No 10, the creator and provider, like Maradona. It’s probably a wrong comparison too, for Maradona was a one-man rock band while Messi needs men on the violin and piano to conduct his orchestra. But against Iceland, his orchestral companions strummed only falsetto notes. Messi’s odd positionting wasn’t a design but eventually turned out that way, for the muscled, hard-wired Iceland defenders were relentlessly pushing back the high attacking line of Sergio Aguero and Messi, restricting the latter to a creator than a hangman. At his imaginative zen, he’s both, presenting managers with the existential dilemma of assigning him a specific role. As his former Argentina manager Alfio Basile once said, “What he’s is purely down to your interpretation, he is a winger, No 10, No 9, false nine, anything.”

Against Iceland, Argentina looked entirely out of sync, and none looked as jarring as Angel Di Maria. Messi loves sidekicks who provides him width. Di Maria ably afforded him that in the 2014 World Cup. But against Iceland, he was slow and rusty, losing one-on-ones with Iceland’s right back, and hardly strung together a couple of meaningful passes. A vital channel was thus clogged. It also meant Ageuro was getting service only from Messi. And as the match progressed, a fidgety Aguero began losing his composure. There was a passage of play when Messi was continuously sucked into a passing triangle with midfielder Maximiliano Meza and right-back Eduardo Salvio, and not indulging Di Maria and Aguero.

A fluent Di Maria could have been the key to unlocking Iceland’s defensive maze, as they would have had to deploy reinforcements on their right, unclogging the central space. But here they were allowed to focus entirely on cutting down the inside-right channel where, provided space, Messi is at his most devastating role.

Moreover, on Messi’s right was the inexperienced Meza, who for all his industry, wasn’t a creative force, a reason the converted right-back Salvio was more involved upfront, thus weakening the defence.

Burdening Messi’s workload was the midfield pairing of Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia, which might have stemmed from Sampaoli’s distrust of his centre-back pairing, Marcos Rojo and Nicolas Otamendi, both prone to bizarre errors.

The end result was Messi being isolated as the lone creative force – an orchestra man asked to rev up like a one-man rock band.

Not that Messi shrunk or shirked, or failed, but it was becoming grossly predictable for Iceland – bottleneck Messi for width and and stop Argentina. Messi, of course, has confronted, worked around and encrypted such multi-layered defensive firewalls (and failed too in a few instances, as against Jose Mourinho’s park-the-space shuttle Inter Milan in 2010 and Roberto di Matteo’s Inter-cloned Chelsea in 2012), but with untuneful men around him, he was helpless – it could pan out to be the definitive theme of his Argentina narrative, if it already isn’t. It required the belated introduction of Ever Bangea, a genuine deep-lying playmaker to infuse late impetus, and suddenly Argentina were more vibrant upfront.

In hindsight, Jorge Sampaoli could have withdrawn Aguero and let Messi assume his favourite false nine role, which would have unburdened him, offering him the liberty to shoot from inside the box. Instead, in the box crammed with Iceland shirts, Messi was induced to taking speculative shots from outside the box [see image], several of them rebounding off the defenders’ bodies.

A blueprint for Croatia

But Sampaoli might have accidentally discovered a workable method against defensive-minded sides. Their next opponents Croatia, like Iceland, could embrace a defensive mindset. So swapping Biglia with Banega looks imminent, as looms the possibility of Di Maria being persisted with, as his replacement Giovani Lo Celso further narrowed the width. Sampaoli might be tempted to depute Salvio as a right-winger, his usual role, and introduce Gabriel Mercado, a better marker, as the right back to balance his attack and defence.

But for Messi to hit the crescendo, he needs his out-of-tune front men to retune their game. For Messi, like Basile reflected, could be anyone, but as Crespo would counter, anyone but Maradona.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App