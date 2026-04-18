CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2026: 12 PhysicsWallah Students Score Perfect 100%

2 PhysicsWallah students emerged among national toppers, securing a perfect score of 100% in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. Their achievement stands out among the 25 lakh+ students who appeared for the exams this year. These students have studied from online batches such as Udaan and YouTube lectures of PW.

Among the top performing students were Amolik Pandita, Ayusman Mohapatra, Vaibhav Arora, Amir Nawaz Razvi Syed, Harshit Mishra, Himanshu Agarwal, Kumar Abhinav Mishra, Mudit Jain, Partha Pritam Pati, Sanvi Walia, Teena Rath, Aashna Khurana all of whom achieved perfect scores.

Sharing their experiences, one of the toppers, Vaibhav Arora, said, “Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school and the faculty at Physics Wallah helped me immensely in aiming for and achieving a perfect score.”