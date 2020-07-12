Through rain and floods, Assam’s community workers battle pandemic

Floods might be as old as Assam, but fighting a pandemic in these swirling waters is a whole new challenge for even the most seasoned health worker.



Guwahati: It’s the wind that has helped Pratima Barman plan her day as an accredited social health activist (ASHA) in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for seven years now.

In the chapori (island) village where she lives, a strong gusty wind, coupled with the sight of a swelling Brahmaputra, signals the arrival of the deluge that plagues the state year after year. On such days, the 35-year-old will switch her crisp white-and-blue ASHA sari for an older, well-worn one. She will slip on her washed-out rubber chappals, aware that in a few hours she might be carrying them in her hands. She will carefully balance her bag on her head—and set out. And then, often in chest-deep water, Barman will call on the pregnant and the sick, the old and the young, and—as she has done over the last three months—seek out those who might be showing signs of a fever, a cold, or a cough. In the evening, she will sanitise everything from her watch to her bicycle, before entering her home.

Floods might be as old as Assam, but fighting a pandemic in these swirling waters is a whole new challenge for even the most seasoned health worker in the state.

Barman and her colleagues are the foundation of the ‘Assam Community Surveillance Program’— coordinated by the National Health Mission (NHM)—which carries out door-to-door checks in rural Assam to find those with symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as malaria and Japanese Encephalitis. The exercise has covered more than 30,000 villages so far—with an army of ASHAs, anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), multi-purpose workers (MPWs), surveillance inspectors , lab technicians and doctors—during a debilitating flood that, since May, has affected more than 26 lakh people in 29 districts, and claimed 42 lives.

Pratima Barman wades through knee-deep waters in Dibrugarh. Pratima Barman wades through knee-deep waters in Dibrugarh.

Twenty-four have died due to landslides triggered by heavy rain. It is in such a setting that the community workers carry out preliminary screenings to identify people with symptoms, before doctors take a final call on testing.“They have gone beyond the call of duty, I am at a loss of words to describe their loyalty,” says NHM director Dr Lakshmanan S.While it is only now that social media is filled with pictures of these community workers—balancing themselves on makeshift bridges or squatting on rickety rafts, with mekhela chadors hitched up to their knees—they say it is a sight that plays out like clockwork every year.

“We are getting praised now because of Covid, but we have been wading through waters for years,” says Minu Saikia, 40, an ASHA from Dibrugarh district, one of the severely affected districts this season. Just a few weeks back, Saikia slipped in the waters, twisted her ankle, and, thereafter, limped back home. “These kinds of things keep happening and we are used to it,” she says, using the Assamese word obhyaax (habit) to describe her relationship with the floods.

While the waters had initially receded, heavy rain has put the state on alert again —subsequent waves will follow in this month. In low-lying island areas of chars and chaporis, they will continue till October at the very least. According to Anita Medhi, an ANM from Sonitpur District’s Balipara, the floods so far have been ‘minuscule’. “It is just knee-deep till now,” she says, recalling how during the 2019 floods, considered among the worst in many years, she had slipped from a makeshift bridge and fallen right into floodwaters below.

Stories like these abound in Assam. “Sometimes floating branches will poke us, sometimes an insect will bite us, who knows what the waters hide,” says Barman, adding that now there is a fear of the virus, too. Since the pandemic, masks and gloves are new additions to their attire.

In Goalpara district’s Baladmari char, 31-year-old MPW Samsul Alom says that they are toiling more this year. “We would do routine check ups earlier too, but this time we go to each and every house, covering a hundred per cent population,” he says, adding that the sub-centre he works at caters to a 21,000 people. Hiren Deka, 50, MPW from Baksa district, says, “I have old people in my family, so it is scary but then again, this is a part of the job.”

Barman and her colleagues are the foundation of the Assam Community Surveillance ProgrammeIt’s not just the floods and rain that these workers have to deal with. Finding boats to navigate the floodwaters is often a hit-and-miss affair. “Sometimes, an organisation will provide us with one, but on most days we have to find a boat willing to ferry us,” says Rina Namashudra, a 45-year-old ASHA from Dibrugarh district.

A case in point is an incident that unfolded on June 27. MPW Deka set out on door-to-door calls with his colleagues, amid heavy rains in Baksa. “We didn’t expect it to but it started pouring,” says ASHA Jayanti Boro, who was part of the team, “We considered stopping but then decided to get over with it, even if we knew it would be hard.” To reach Katanipara village, where they had to carry out surveillance, the team had to resort to a raft, tying trunks of five banana trees together. The picture of the two women, Boro and ANM Alari Swargiary—sitting on the raft, deep in conversation, seemingly oblivious of the waters around them—would go viral.

Dr Syed Ariful Islam, the 40-year-old doctor who had led the team, said the picture is representative of not just Baksa district, but every part of Assam. “They walk, they cycle, they step into neck-deep water,” he says. “With floods in Assam, you never know, one day you will be walking on solid ground and the next day you will be waist-deep in water.”

Islam feels that it would be a big boost if the State Disaster Response Fund could provide dedicated rafts to ferry workers, to make their jobs just a little easier. “There is always a risk of falling, arrangements like this would aid fearless, undeterred service,” he says.

NHM’s Lakshmanan describes these times as unprecedented and unimaginable. “This is a first for this kind of surveillance and floods. Earlier, weekly immunisation would happen during floods and there was an opportunity plan, make arrangements ahead, but now it is not practically possible for us to arrange boats in every district,” he says.

In March, the Centre announced insurance of Rs 50 lakh for frontline health workers if they were diagnosed with Covid-19 or lost their lives during the course of the work, which pays ASHAs an honorarium of Rs 3,000. “It would be nice if they decided to give us something during our lifetime too,” says Barman.

But the resolve, stemming from years of responsibility on the job, still holds strong. Says Barman: “Bhiji-titi holeu jaam. We might be soaked to the bone, but we will still go.”

