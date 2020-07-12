Through rain and floods, Assam’s community workers battle pandemic

ASHA Jayanti Boro and ANM Alari Swargiary, perched on a banana trunk raft, navigate floodwaters in Baksa district; a balancing act in Dhemaji ASHA Jayanti Boro and ANM Alari Swargiary, perched on a banana trunk raft, navigate floodwaters in Baksa district; a balancing act in Dhemaji

It’s the wind that has helped Pratima Barman plan her day as an accredited social health activist (ASHA) in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for seven years now.

In the chapori (island) village where she lives, a strong wind, coupled with the sight of a swelling Brahmaputra, signals the arrival of the deluge that plagues the state year after year. On such days, the 35-year-old will switch her crisp white-and-blue ASHA sari for an older, well-worn one. She will slip on her washed-out rubber chappals, carefully balance her bag on her head, and set out. And then, often in chest-deep water, Barman will call on the pregnant and the sick, the old and the young, and—as she has done over the last three months—seek out those who might be showing signs of a fever, a cold, or a cough. In the evening, she will sanitise everything from her watch to her bicycle, before entering her home.

Floods might be as old as Assam, but fighting a pandemic in these swirling waters is a whole new challenge for even the most seasoned health worker.

Pratima Barman wades through knee-deep waters in Dibrugarh. Pratima Barman wades through knee-deep waters in Dibrugarh.

Barman and her colleagues are the foundation of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme— coordinated by the National Health Mission (NHM)—which carries out door-to-door checks in rural Assam to find those with symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as malaria and Japanese Encephalitis.

The exercise has covered more than 30,000 villages so far—with an army of ASHAs, anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), multi-purpose workers (MPWs), surveillance inspectors , lab technicians and doctors—during a debilitating flood that, since May, has affected more than 26 lakh people in 29 districts, and claimed 42 lives. Twenty-four have died due to landslides triggered by heavy rain.

“They have gone beyond the call of duty, I am at a loss of words to describe their loyalty,” says NHM director Dr Lakshmanan S.

While it is only now that social media is filled with pictures of these community workers—balancing themselves on makeshift bridges or squatting on rickety rafts, with mekhela chadors hitched up to their knees—they say it is a sight that plays out like clockwork every year. Minu Saikia, 40, an ASHA from Dibrugarh says, just a few weeks back, she slipped in the waters and twisted her ankle. “These things keep happening,” she says, using the Assamese word obhyaax (habit) to describe her relationship with the floods.

Barman and her colleagues are the foundation of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme Barman and her colleagues are the foundation of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme

While the waters had initially receded, heavy rain has put the state on alert again —subsequent waves will follow in this month. In low-lying island areas of chars and chaporis, they will continue till October at the very least.

In Goalpara district’s Baladmari char, 31-year-old MPW Samsul Alom says: “We would do routine check-ups earlier too, but this time we go to each and every house, covering a hundred per cent population.”

It’s not just the floods and rain that these workers have to deal with. Finding boats to navigate the flood waters is often a hit-and-miss affair, says Alom. “Sometimes, an organisation will provide us with one, but on most days we have to find a boat willing to ferry us,” says Rina Namashudra, a 45-year-old ASHA from Dibrugarh district.

In March, the Centre announced insurance of Rs 50 lakh for frontline health workers if they were diagnosed with Covid-19 or lost their lives during the course of the work, which pays ASHAs an honorarium of Rs 3,00. “It would be nice if they decided to give us something during our lifetime too,” says Barman.

But the resolve, stemming from years of responsibility on the job, still holds strong. Says Barman: “Bhiji-titi holeu jaam. We might be soaked to the bone, but we will still go on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Facebook Stories Of Strength 2020 News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd