Ziggy Stardust is a cat I found,

Or should I say he found me.

He climbed a tree up to my terrace,

And mewed and mewed till I agreed.

Ziggy Stardust is a hungry cat,

He gobbles from bowl to bin,

His tastes are not very refined,

And he’s open to bones and fins.

Ziggy Stardust is a crazy cat,

He kicks his water bowl.

Then he scurries along the trail of water,

Trying to catch it as it flows.

Ziggy Stardust is a friendly cat.

He purrs, oh so constantly,

He rolls over for a belly rub,

Watch out — he just may nip suddenly.

Ziggy Stardust is a scruffy cat,

He fights with toms on the street.

He comes home bruised but unafraid,

Always ready for the next meet

Ziggy Stardust is a sleepy cat,

He likes to sleep stretched out,

Not for him the cat-like curls,

But he’ll do a cat-spring if you shout.

Ziggy Stardust is a special cat,

I’m so glad it was me he chose,

He makes me smile when I am sad,

And sprinkles stardust wherever he goes.

Advertisement

(Samina Mishra is a documentary film-maker, writer and teacher based in New Delhi, with a special interest in media for and about children.)

Come back for more Children’s Day special stories tomorrow, November 14