Ziggy Stardust is a cat I found,
Or should I say he found me.
He climbed a tree up to my terrace,
And mewed and mewed till I agreed.
Ziggy Stardust is a hungry cat,
He gobbles from bowl to bin,
His tastes are not very refined,
And he’s open to bones and fins.
Ziggy Stardust is a crazy cat,
He kicks his water bowl.
Then he scurries along the trail of water,
Trying to catch it as it flows.
Ziggy Stardust is a friendly cat.
He purrs, oh so constantly,
He rolls over for a belly rub,
Watch out — he just may nip suddenly.
Ziggy Stardust is a scruffy cat,
He fights with toms on the street.
He comes home bruised but unafraid,
Always ready for the next meet
Ziggy Stardust is a sleepy cat,
He likes to sleep stretched out,
Not for him the cat-like curls,
But he’ll do a cat-spring if you shout.
Ziggy Stardust is a special cat,
I’m so glad it was me he chose,
He makes me smile when I am sad,
And sprinkles stardust wherever he goes.
(Samina Mishra is a documentary film-maker, writer and teacher based in New Delhi, with a special interest in media for and about children.)
